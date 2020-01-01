Periyar University Result 2019: UG November 2019 Exam Result Declared on periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University Result 2019: UG November 2019 Exam Result

The result for Periyar University UG courses 2019 has been released today. Candidates who have appeared for the Under Graduate courses examination can check their results from the official website of Periyar University.

The exam for UG Course was held in the month of November 2019 in the state. Candidates would be able to track their results by visiting the official website or through the direct link of the result.

The University of Periyar was established on September 17, 1997. The higher education is being imparted by the Periyar University in three modes, through the Departments of Study and Research, then the affiliated Colleges and Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). There are total 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges under Periyar University.

The official web to get more details on the Periyar University and download the UG Courses examination result 2019 is www.periyaruniversity.ac.in .

Periyar University Result 2019 downloading process:

Visit the official site of Periyar University as mentioned above.

Click on the “Periyar University Result 2019” link available on the home page of the University.

A new page will be opened up where candidates must enter the required details.

Click on submit button.

Your result will get displayed on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Keep a hard copy of the results released for future reference.

Candidates appeared for the exam 2019 can check their results by following above mentioned simple steps.

Keep visiting the official web page of Periyar University for more updates and timely information of the examination.

