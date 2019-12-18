DUAC Recruitment 2019 : Apply for Lower Division Clerk Post at duac.org, Check How to Apply and Eligibility

Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has invited candidates for the recruitment process of 2019-2020. The candidates are invited for the post of lower division clerk. There is only a single vacancy available for the post of lower division clerk.

Hence, the candidates interested should come forward and apply to the post in the format prescribed by the Delhi Urban Art Commission.

The last to apply for the post is 14th of February 2020 which 2 months away from now. The candidates should decide if they want this post and check their eligibility criteria carefully before finally applying to the post.

The eligibility criteria to get appointed at the post of lower division clerk in the Delhi Urban Art Commission are as follows:

The candidate interested in the lower division clerk post should have a higher secondary education degree or any other equivalent degree from a recognized board by the government of India.

The interested candidate should have a typing speed of minimum 30 words per minute in English.

The candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can go ahead with the procedure of application. The application form is supposed to be filled to best of knowledge and attached with required documents before sending them to the prescribed address.

The application form should be accompanied by self-attested copies of all the certificates that are to be sent. Further, the application and the copies of the certificate are to be sent to the Secretary, Delhi Urban Art Commission, Core-6A, UG & First Floor, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

The defined salary pay for the post of lower division clerk is somewhere about 20, 000 INR per month. The candidate who gets selected for the post will be required to join the post immediately after the selection process is concluded. The candidates are advised to think carefully, check eligibility and apply for the position before the last date.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the official website of the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)?

Answer: The official website of Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) is http://www.duac.org/.

Question: How many vacancies are there for the post of Lower Division Clerk in Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)?

Answer: There is a single vacancy for the post of lower division clerk in Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC).

Question: What is the last date to apply in the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)?

Answer: The last day to apply in Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) is 14th February 2020.

Question: What is the mode of application?

Answer: Candidates have to get the application to send it with all the documents and certificates required to the Secretary, Delhi Urban Art Commission, Core-6A, UG & First Floor, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

