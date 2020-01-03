LIC HFL Assistant Manager Legal 2020 Exam Admit Card Released on lichousing.com

LIC HFL Assistant Manager Legal 2020 Exam Admit Card

The notification has been passed by LIC issuing the call letter for the LIC Assistant Manager Legal Exam 2020. The call letter is now accessible on the official website i.e. licindia.in. The recruitment drive was conducted by Life Insurance co. of India for 35 posts of Assistant Manager Legal (Law). The application process for LIC HFL Assistant Manager Legal Recruitment 2019 was started on December 02, 2019, and ended on December 16, 2019.

Those candidates who are appearing for the Assistant Manager (Legal) examination shall apply through the official website and download the call letters. The main examination has been programmed to be administered on January 27, 2020. For extra candidate shall brief through below.

Age limit-

The candidate shall hold a minimum age of 23 Yrs. and a maximum age group of 30 Yrs. For details of age, Relaxation refers to official notification.

Educational Qualification-

The candidate shall be holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Law i.e.3/ 5 Yrs. with 55% Marks from Recognized University. For other important details refer to the official notification.

How to Download?

These are the following steps that help you to download the call letter.

Step 1: Firstly, google the official site of LIC at https://www.lichousing.com/ .

Step 2: Under the open ‘Careers’ section on the main page

Step 3: Snap on the link that says, “To Download Call Letter for Online Examination and Clicks Here”

Step 4: Then start putting all the login credentials and agree on the login

Step 5: The admit card will be presented on the screen

Step 6: Review the guidance on the admit card and download it

Step 7: Applicants can keep a physical copy of the same for further reference.

Points to remember-

The call letter has been published by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The call letter is now accessible on the official website i.e. licindia.in.

The candidates who are performing for the Assistant Manager (Legal) examination shall visit the official website and then download the call letters as soon as possible.

The main examination planned to be conducted on January 27, 2020.

