MDI Gurgaon In-Company Management Development Programmes (MDPs), Check here for more detail

Titles- MDI Gurgaon In-Company Management Development Programmes (MDPs)/ Check details of MDI Gurgaon In-company Management Development Programmes (MDPs)

What is the In-Company Management Development Programmes (MDP) of MDI Gurgaon?

The In-Company Management Development Programmes are tailor-made courses prepared by the MDI Gurgaon for multiple organizations. The In-Company MDPs are Executive development Programs specifically designed for various level employees of several organizations to increase their potential through high-quality management knowledge.

The participating organizations can be either Private, Public or Government Sectors. The In-company MDPs are part of the Continuing Education initiative of the MDI Gurgaon.

The institute conducted In-Company Programmes for 139 companies in 2017-18 where more than 3600 employees attended the programme.

MDI Gurgaon Continuing Education

As per the institute, the MDI is the “largest school for continuing education in the country”. In the growing complexity of the business world, the trends are now ever-changing. To be dynamic in this altering business environment, the need for continuous education was felt.

The In-company MDPs and Open MDPs are part of the MDI Gurgaon’s Continuing Education initiative. MDI conducts nearly 200 weeks of short- term intensive training programs every year.

MDI Gurgaon has also partnerships with several international business schools, industry and individual experts to offer joint programmes for the rising need for diverse education.

Themes Covered in In-Company MDP

Special emphasis is given on the emerging privatized and globalized markets through case studies, role play & theatre techniques, group exercises and video play.

The major themes covered by MDI in the In-company programmes are as follows.

Strategic Management

General and Cost Management

Business Process-Reengineering

Transformational Leadership

Project Appraisal and Monitoring

Managerial Effectiveness

Building Managerial Competence

Holistic Business Perspective

Executive Programme in Business Management for Armed Forces Officers (AFO)

The 23rd Executive Programme in Business Management for Armed Forces Officers was conducted from 3rd June – 15th November 2019, at MDI Gurgaon. This was a non-residential programme that was attended by 49 officers from the Indian Army, Indian Airforce and Indian Navy.

The Programme objective was to “enhance the professional competence of participants in different areas of Management for enabling them to transit into a second career in Corporate World.”

Programmes for the National Banking Institute (NBI), Nepal

MDI Gurgaon conducted 18 programmes for the National Banking Institute (NBI) Executives, Nepal in 2017-18. The programme saw the participation of 415 executives. Additionally, 2 programmes on Board Level Leadership for Board Directors of Banks in Nepal were also conducted in 2017-18. The programmes were sponsored by the National Banking Institute in which 26 Board Directors of various Commercial Banks in Nepal took part.

Participating Organizations in the Past

ESCP

BEL

LIC of India

DRDO

Armed Forces

DENSO International India Ltd

Reserve Bank of India(Rajbhasha)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Coca-Cola

National Banking Institute (NBI), Nepal

Indian Information Services (IIS)

Canon

Xpress Money Services Limited

Indian Economic Services(IES)

National Academy of Defence Production(NADP)

Canara Bank

Gas Authority of India(GAIL)

HSBC Assets Management(India)

KVIB/KVIC

NEXA

Vodafone

Airport Authority Of India

Apollo Tyres Limited

Asean Brown Boveri Ltd. (ABB)

Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Central Warehousing Corporation

CRPF

CPWD

CK Birla

Dabur India Limited

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD)

National Housing Bank

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Japan

Mahindra & Mahindra

National Hydroelectric Power Corpn. Ltd.

National Regional Power Committee

National Project Implementation Unit

NSB Sri Lanka

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

Revenue Department, Ministry of Finance, Kabul, Afghanistan

Senior Executive Development program for Nepalese Executives

Schneider Electric India Limited

Shyam Networks

SIEMENS Power Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

State Bank of India

Steel Authority of India Limited

Tele Atlas Ltd.

Telstra India Pvt. Ltd.

Teijin, Japan

The Oberoi Group of Hotels

Tourism Finance Corpn. of India and many more.

Contact Information

Interested organizations can contact the MDI Gurgaon on email for further details.

Management Development Programme Email: caomdp@mdi.ac.in

Admissions Coordinator of MDI- Dr Arun K. Tripathy

Tel- 4560319

Postal Address

Management Development Institute

Mehrauli Road

Sukhrali,

Gurgaon – 122 007

INDIA

Tel + 91-124-4560000

Fax + 91-124-4560456

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MDI Gurgaon Admissions 2020-22

Read More