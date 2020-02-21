MDI Gurgaon In-Company Management Development Programmes (MDPs), Check here for more detail
What is the In-Company Management Development Programmes (MDP) of MDI Gurgaon?
The In-Company Management Development Programmes are tailor-made courses prepared by the MDI Gurgaon for multiple organizations. The In-Company MDPs are Executive development Programs specifically designed for various level employees of several organizations to increase their potential through high-quality management knowledge.
The participating organizations can be either Private, Public or Government Sectors. The In-company MDPs are part of the Continuing Education initiative of the MDI Gurgaon.
The institute conducted In-Company Programmes for 139 companies in 2017-18 where more than 3600 employees attended the programme.
MDI Gurgaon Continuing Education
As per the institute, the MDI is the “largest school for continuing education in the country”. In the growing complexity of the business world, the trends are now ever-changing. To be dynamic in this altering business environment, the need for continuous education was felt.
The In-company MDPs and Open MDPs are part of the MDI Gurgaon’s Continuing Education initiative. MDI conducts nearly 200 weeks of short- term intensive training programs every year.
MDI Gurgaon has also partnerships with several international business schools, industry and individual experts to offer joint programmes for the rising need for diverse education.
Themes Covered in In-Company MDP
Special emphasis is given on the emerging privatized and globalized markets through case studies, role play & theatre techniques, group exercises and video play.
The major themes covered by MDI in the In-company programmes are as follows.
- Strategic Management
- General and Cost Management
- Business Process-Reengineering
- Transformational Leadership
- Project Appraisal and Monitoring
- Managerial Effectiveness
- Building Managerial Competence
- Holistic Business Perspective
Executive Programme in Business Management for Armed Forces Officers (AFO)
The 23rd Executive Programme in Business Management for Armed Forces Officers was conducted from 3rd June – 15th November 2019, at MDI Gurgaon. This was a non-residential programme that was attended by 49 officers from the Indian Army, Indian Airforce and Indian Navy.
The Programme objective was to “enhance the professional competence of participants in different areas of Management for enabling them to transit into a second career in Corporate World.”
Programmes for the National Banking Institute (NBI), Nepal
MDI Gurgaon conducted 18 programmes for the National Banking Institute (NBI) Executives, Nepal in 2017-18. The programme saw the participation of 415 executives. Additionally, 2 programmes on Board Level Leadership for Board Directors of Banks in Nepal were also conducted in 2017-18. The programmes were sponsored by the National Banking Institute in which 26 Board Directors of various Commercial Banks in Nepal took part.
Participating Organizations in the Past
- ESCP
- BEL
- LIC of India
- DRDO
- Armed Forces
- DENSO International India Ltd
- Reserve Bank of India(Rajbhasha)
- Maruti Suzuki India Limited
- Coca-Cola
- National Banking Institute (NBI), Nepal
- Indian Information Services (IIS)
- Canon
- Xpress Money Services Limited
- Indian Economic Services(IES)
- National Academy of Defence Production(NADP)
- Canara Bank
- Gas Authority of India(GAIL)
- HSBC Assets Management(India)
- KVIB/KVIC
- NEXA
- Vodafone
- Airport Authority Of India
- Apollo Tyres Limited
- Asean Brown Boveri Ltd. (ABB)
- Asian Development Bank (ADB)
- Central Warehousing Corporation
- CRPF
- CPWD
- CK Birla
- Dabur India Limited
- National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD)
- National Housing Bank
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Japan
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- National Hydroelectric Power Corpn. Ltd.
- National Regional Power Committee
- National Project Implementation Unit
- NSB Sri Lanka
- Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
- Revenue Department, Ministry of Finance, Kabul, Afghanistan
- Senior Executive Development program for Nepalese Executives
- Schneider Electric India Limited
- Shyam Networks
- SIEMENS Power Engineering Pvt. Ltd.
- State Bank of India
- Steel Authority of India Limited
- Tele Atlas Ltd.
- Telstra India Pvt. Ltd.
- Teijin, Japan
- The Oberoi Group of Hotels
- Tourism Finance Corpn. of India and many more.
Contact Information
Interested organizations can contact the MDI Gurgaon on email for further details.
Management Development Programme Email: caomdp@mdi.ac.in
Admissions Coordinator of MDI- Dr Arun K. Tripathy
Tel- 4560319
Postal Address
Management Development Institute
Mehrauli Road
Sukhrali,
Gurgaon – 122 007
INDIA
Tel + 91-124-4560000
Fax + 91-124-4560456
