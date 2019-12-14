Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019-20: Apply for 108 Vacancies for LDC, MTS, Fireman and Tradesmen Posts on mod.gov.in

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2019-20

The notification will soon be issued by Commandant, 23 Field Ammunition Depot for various posts including Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC), MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala), Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor), and Firemen. The recruitment shall be filling up the vacancies in 23 Advance Base Ordnance Depot (ABOD), 17 Field Ammunition Depot (17 FAD) & 23 Field Ammunition Depot (23 FAD).

Ministry of Defense 223 ABOD, 17 & 23 FAD Recruitment 2019 notification will be updated in the employment newspaper. Qualified candidates interested in the posts can apply for Combined Recruitment of Advance Base Ordnance Depot, 17 Field Ammunition Depot & 23 Field Ammunition Depot within 21 days from the date of notification of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Date

Particulars Dates Closing Date of Application – within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://mod.gov.in/ .

Vacancy Details

Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) – 2 Posts

Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) – 62 Posts

MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala) – 35 Posts

Firemen (Male Candidates Only) – 9 Posts

Age Limit:

The age limit for each post is categorized as follows-

General – 18 to 25 Years

SC- 18 to 30 Years

OBC – 18 to 28 Years

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Junior Office Assistant (Erstwhile LDC) –

The candidate should be12th class or equivalent from the acknowledged University/Board

Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor) –

The candidate should be10th class or equivalent from the acknowledged University/Board

MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala) –

The candidate should be 10th class or equivalent from the acknowledged University/Board

Firemen (Male Candidates Only) –

The candidate should be 10th class or equivalent from the acknowledged University/Board

Selection Procedure

The selection shall be done based on Physical Endurance / Skill Test and Written Test.

How to Apply

The Qualified candidates can apply to the post in the designated format and send the application along with other necessary documents to the address mentioned in the notification within 21 days from the date of publication (excluding the date of publication) of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Address-

Commandant, 23 Field Ammunition Depot, PIN-909723, C/o 56 APO by Ordinary/Registered/Speed post.

