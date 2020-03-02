KJ Somaiya Institute: How good are the placements after completing an MBA degree?

KJ Somaiya Institute of Management Studies and Research is one of the most prestigious business schools in India, ranking at par with SP Jain and LBSIM, Delhi.

K.J Somaiya Institute of Management offers a very flexible part time alongside their full time courses in management so that their students can shine bright and excel at the corporate and managerial world. This institution has a global recognition and boasts of an impeccably experienced faculty, a state-of-the-art campus and a wide gamut of placements.

Courses offered at KJ Somaiya Institute:

The courses offered at the institute are by nature a wide variety, they are as listed below:

PGDM Healthcare Management: A flagship course in KJ SIMSR, this is a 2 year course to help individuals gain critical insight into management in healthcare. This is partnered with Imperial College in London. PGDM Executive: An AICTE approved course of 15 months which is designed for working professionals to give them an edge in their managerial skills alongside a critical approach to problems. Masters in Management Studies: A fulltime two-year programme that teaches students to acquire some hands-on skills alongside an analytical mind toward business and corporates. Masters in Computer Application: This is a full-time course for three years that teaches postgraduate students a conceptual understanding of technical insights and designing applications. Masters in Marketing Management: A part-time course for three years where students are equipped to excel at all the aspects of business and its allies. Masters in Financial Management: This is also a part time course spanning over 3 years. This programme helps the students in financial management in tandem with all the latest trends in the industry. Masters in HR Management: This programme spans over three years and is a part time course for postgraduates. This programme gives an edge to all the professionals ready for their future with a very comprehensive curriculum. Masters in Information Management: This course stretches over three years as a postgraduate programme in Information Management and trains the students to develop a trained and analytical approach.

Placements and packages:

The institution boasts a huge advantage of developing students in a holistic manner so that the students get an edge over others when it comes to getting in the business and corporate world. These students can handle the tricks of the trade in a better manner.

The highest package per course is listed down below:

PGDM : 27.5 lakh INR per annum PGDM-IB : 16.23 lakhs INR per annum PGDM-RM: 15 lakhs INR per annum PGDM-FS: 24 lakhs INR per annum PGDM-COMM: 15.68 lakhs INR per annum MMS: 15 lakhs INR per annum PGDM-EXEC: 15 lakhs INR per annum

The total number of recruiters each season during placements are around 170 including all the prominent names like Deloitte, Amazon, ITC, Accenture, ICICI Bank, HSBC, Godrej, Ernst and Young etc.

There were at least 31% of placements in the banking and insurance sector, 20% in the Information Technology sector, 16% in the financial sector, 13% in manufacturing and FMCG, 10% in consultancies and around 10% in all the business conglomerates.

