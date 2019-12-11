Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers to Protest on 20th December, Check here for more detail

On 20th December 2019, more than 17,000 Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers working across 1200+ Kendriya Vidyalaya’s in the country will be wearing black ribbons as a mark of protest. Though the teachers will be performing their duties as per routine and the schools will function normally.

The decision to stage a protest across all 1200+ Kendriya Vidyalaya’s has been taken in order to show their solidarity in relation to the demands sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

The general secretary of the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association, Mr MB Agarwal, explained the reason behind the protests. He said that the indifference from the government is making a mockery of the demands of the teachers.

In order to remind the government regarding the benefits that the teachers should have been provided with a long time back, the protest is being organised. The reminders have been sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development time and again, but no one is paying heed to the demands submitted.

He further added that “Thus, we have decided that although we will be taking our classes on December 20, but would be wearing black ribbon as a mark of protest and after the school is over, all the teachers of different KVs would be observing a 30-minute long silence in protest to the policies of the government.”

Along with the protest, the association has also decided that on 20th December 2019, members of the association in 25 regions of Kendriya Vidyalaya’s would be presenting a memorandum to the heads of the respective regional offices. This would be done on 20th December 2019 itself to make sure that the demands are again put forth in front of the government on the same day across the country.

The officer bearers of the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association will be meeting the Commissioner at Delhi, while the regional representatives of the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association would be meeting the Deputy Commissioner (DCs) of the respective regions.

Mr Agarwal further added that the major demand that has been put forth by the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association is the implementation of modified assured career progression scheme (MACPS) for the teaching staff as well. Though the scheme has been implemented for the non-teaching staff by the Sangathan, the teachers have been deprived of its benefits.

Other significant demands raised by the All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Association include stopping harassment of female teachers, extending the service length of teachers awarded with national awards, and elimination of bias in providing the CGHS facility to the teachers.

