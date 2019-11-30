NHM Odisha Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for 11 Claim Panel Doctors on 20 December, Check here for more detail

NHM or National Rural Health Mission is a department of health and family welfare which is set up and belongs to the government of Odisha. They work towards the welfare and development of the citizens of the state of Odisha. NHM is now issued fresh call for 11 claim panel doctors. Posting will be done for the Khordha.

The drive been conducted is a walk-in and candidates who are eligible and willing to apply for the same can simply choose to walk in. Candidates are requested to keep track of the important dates and all the other information to keep up with the selection process.

Date to be noted down

Candidates need to note that the walk-in placement drive will be conducted on 20 December 2019, and the same is to be followed by the aspirants. The vacancy issued to the public consists of 11 posts, which shall be filled up on the basis of the walk-in drive. The process will kick start at 11 AM.

Qualification requirement

Education qualification required for the said post is pretty simple. Candidates who possess an MBBS Degree along with MD/MS are invited to apply for the post. There is no specific demand for the specialization and candidates having specialization is whatsoever field can apply.

Candidates who apply for the job must be below the age group of 70 years.

Procedure for applying

Aspirants need to simply walk into the venue of their official venue on the thereby discussed date. Among the requirements the candidates are directed to carry, must be two recent passport size photographs and self ID proofs. Missing information from the form, as in partially done and written form in the venue will be rejected and considered invalid.

Also, sufficient documents which would prove the education qualification and candidate’s compatibility with the job post must be presented at the time of interview. If a candidate fails to do so, he/she will be rejected and will not be allowed to go forward in the selection procedure.

Other details

If the aspirant has already secured a job in any other government departments, he/she needs to produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC). This certification is to be presented at the time of interview, and the same applies to candidates who are working on a contractual basis as well as on full-time permanent basis.

Candidates must make sure the NOC is specially mentioned, in accordance with the post, and must be issued subsequently.

The experience certificate is as well required to be carried. The certificate needs to have the necessary information such as the name of post, responsibility imposed with, the period for which the job was carried.

