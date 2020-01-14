DERC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Junior Law Officer Post at derc.gov.in, Check How to Apply

There is an important update for all the candidates who are interested in working with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

As per the official notification released by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, applications are being invited from the interested candidates for the post of Junior Law Officer.

As per the official notification published for DERC Recruitment 2020, the number of available vacancies is one. The online applications for the DERC Recruitment 2020 have already started and will end by 7th March 2020.

Therefore, all the candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancy must log-on to the official website of DERC @ www.derc.gov.in and complete their online applications as soon as possible.

As no applications will be accepted under DERC Recruitment 2020 after the cut-off date, candidates are advised to plan their applications accordingly.

Once the candidates complete their application process online, they must take a printout of the completed application form and attach the copies of the educational certificates, experience certificates, and testimonials along with.

All these documents must be sent to the following address in a sealed cover with the post applied for mentioned at the top. The address for sending the applications is The Secretary, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Vinimiyak Bhawan, C Block, Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi – 110017.

DERC Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information for the DERC Recruitment 2020: –

The number of available vacancies is one for the post of Junior Law Officer (Group-B).

In order to be eligible for the vacancy, the candidate must have completed an LLB from a recognized university.

The candidate must also have adequate experience of handling legal matters at the middle level with the central government, state governments, UT, PSUs, Quasi-Judicial Bodies, and autonomous bodies.

The decision of the selection panel will be final. Just because the candidate meets the eligibility criteria, the appointment can not be guaranteed.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, dates for which will be specified later on.

The initial tenure of the appointment is 3 years, which can be extended based on the performance of the candidate.

FAQs

Question: How many vacancies are available under DERC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Only one position is available under DERC Recruitment 2020.

Question: Which is the last date for submission of the online application?

Answer: The last date for submission of applications is 7th March 2020.

Question: Which is the official website for completing online applications?

Answer: The official website for DERC Recruitment 2020 is www.derc.gov.in.

Question: When will the list for shortlisted candidates be published?

Answer: The list for shortlisted candidates will be published at a later date to be specified by DERC.

