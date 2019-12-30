JEE Main and Board Exams 2020 Preparation Strategy; Check Details here

JEE Main and Board Exams 2020 Preparation Strategy

As the New year begins, it is the beginning of the exams season also. The students of Standard 10th and standard 12th will be preparing for their board examination as well their practical exams. The practical exam for 10th and 12th standard begins on January 1, 2020.

The practical exams are scheduled to end on February 7th 2020. The board exams for both 10th and 12th standard begins from February 15, 2020. So, it is time for the students to keep out of the Social Media world and concentrate on the real world.

The students of class 12 will also be appearing for their Joint Entrance Examination in order to get admission in top engineering colleges across the country. The students have to spend major part of their studying without any distraction in the form of internet and social media.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://jeemain.nic.in/ .

Preparation Strategy:

The students can take up coaching classes apart from self-study to cope up better with the syllabus.

The students can prepare a time table and follow it so that they can allot time for all the subjects which are available.

Since the examination dates are nearing the students have to focus on revision rather than finishing the syllabus.

To get better scores in JEE, the students have to focus on solving mock question papers.

The Joint Entrance Exam are scheduled to take place in the month of January 2020. Apart from JEE the students will also be taking up NEET and other competitive examination to get admitted in good colleges. Some of the staffs who teach the 10th and 12th standard students and the students who are taking up the examination have shared some tips on how to prepare for the Board exam as well as the competitive exam.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for JEE Main 2020 Exam Discussion / JEE MAIN 2020: Application Correction, Syllabus, Exam Date

Also read, JEE Main Exam Pattern 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="JEE Mains 2020 Strategy | January Exam | You don't want to miss this" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5hYqmQlRRFE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

JEE Main and Board Exams 2020 Preparation Strategy; Check Details here was last modified:

Read More