Himachal Pradesh PSC, SSC Exam Updates: Exemption of Exam Fees for Women Candidates

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the staff selection commission conducts exams every year to select the candidates for the post of teaching staffs and non-teaching staffs. The candidates will have to pay a fee which varies from 500 to 1500 depending on the post for which they are appearing for the exam.

Now the official notification has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission that the women candidates who wants to appear for the competitive exam conducted by the HPPSC and SSC need not pay any fee for the exam. The candidates can register for the exam online and appear for the exam without the payment of the fees.

The official web page to get more important details on the exam is http://www.hp.gov.in/hppsc/ .

The decisions taken are as follows:

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Jai Ram Thakur has announced that the text books of class 9 and class 10 students who belong to the general category will be free from the next academic year.

Certain Families were given financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna Gramin and the Mukya Mantri Awas Yojna scheme. They were given Rs.130000 but now changes have made and they will be receiving additional Rs. 20000 and will receive Rs. 150000.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Murramat Yojna scheme the people were receiving Rs. 25000 but in the cabinet, meeting changes have been made and they will receive Rs. 35000.

In the cabinet it has also been discussed that the direct recruitment will be conducted to fill up the post in HP Administrative services.

A Himachal Pradesh cabinet meeting was conducted on Saturday where this decision was taken by the Spokesperson of the cabinet. In addition to this decision several other decisions were also taken in the Cabinet meeting.

