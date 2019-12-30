Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway helps to give a bigger stage to grassroots level coaches

Giving a new pathway to Hockey India it has declared the kick-off Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, which will start in February-March 2020.

The program will look into Hockey India Level ‘Basic’ and Level ‘1’ coaching courses being carried over the four zones —

South,

West,

North, and

East

around February 2020 and Hockey India Level ‘, 2’ coaching course will open in March 2020.

It shall be a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based evaluation process, which supports the coaches in progressing to higher levels.

There shall be seven-level-

The Basic

The Level1

Level 2

The FIH- Level 1

The FIH- Level 2

The FIH- Level 3 and

The FIH- High Performance.

The Hockey India ‘Basic’ and Level ‘1’ Coaching Course shall be provided in

Zone Places Dates South Zone Kollam, Kerala February 11 to 13, 2020, West Zone Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh February 15 to 17, North Zone New Delhi February 19 to 21, East Zone Ranchi, Jharkhand February 23 to 25.

The Hockey India’ Basic’ and Level ‘1’ courses across the four Zones, Hockey India Level ‘2’ coaching course will be maintained in New Delhi from March 27 to 30, which will be carried for candidates who have successfully cleared the initial two courses.

The president of Hockey India i.e. Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad stated that it intends to support in turning grassroots coaches into international level coaches. Adding their dedication and commitment at the grassroots level, and wanting to assure that these courses are aiding in the improvement of grassroots coaches into high performance or international level coaches.

The first-ever Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway earlier in March 2019, created to give an uncomplicated education structure to assist in increasing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of individual high performance or international level.

There was an overwhelming response from across the country with over 300 candidates utilizing for each March 2019 and August 2019.

Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway helps to give a bigger stage to grassroots level coaches

