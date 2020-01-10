WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card to be Released Today on pscwbapplication.in; Check Details here

WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card

WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card to be released today by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC). Candidates applied for the WBPSC Clerk 2020 exam can download their admit card once released on the official website of WBPSC.

The written exam for WBPSC Clerk 2020 is scheduled to be held on 25 January 2020. The WBPSC Clerk 2020 exam will be held in two sessions from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Forenoon Session) & 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Afternoon Session).

Candidates must keep visiting the WBPSC website as the admit card link for WBPSC Clerk 2020 will be activated today at any time soon.

Exam Pattern:

WBPSC Clerk 2020 will be held in two parts. i.e. Part – 1 & Part 2.

Part -1 will have English, General Studies and Arithmetic while part 2 will be descriptive.

The paper will be of duration 90 minutes for 100 Marks.

The website to get more details on WBPSC Clerk 2020 exam and to download the admit card is www.pscwbapplication.in .

Steps to download WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card:

Visit the website of WBPSC, as mentioned above.

Click on the “WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card” link on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card.

Take a print of the WBPSC Clerk 2020 admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the notification is here, WBPSC Clerk 2020 Admit Card Web Note

The WBPSC Clerk 2020 admit card will contain all the exam related details like exam date, time, venue etc which will be allotted to the candidates from 10 January 2020 onward.

