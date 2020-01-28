ISRO Young Scientist Program: School Students can Apply for 2020 session from 3rd Feb on isro.gov.in

HomeEngineering Articles
    ISRO Young Scientist Program: School Students can apply for ISRO young scientist program 2020 session from 3rd Feb onward on isro.gov.in.

    ISRO Young Scientist Program
    Indian Space Research Organization, ISRO is going to organize the young scientist programme 2020. Last year the programme was organized to encourage scientific curiosity in the school children. And the programme received the overwhelming response. This year the programme will be launched in the extension to the last year YUVIKA (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram) 2019.

    As per Dr K Sivan has announced that ISRO will be making the young scientist programme an annual activity. The programme is scheduled to be conducted at ISRO centres which are at Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Shillong or Trivandrum. Students who will be selected will be accommodated in ISRO guest house. Their all other expenditure will be paid by ISRO like travel, food, course material and etc.

    The official website to get more details on this program is https://www.isro.gov.in/ .

    Important Dates:

    Candidates can note the following important dates as released by ISRO:

    • The beginning date of application is 03rd February 2020
    • The last date to submit the application form is 24th February 2020
    • The beginning of Programme is 11th May 2020
    • The last date of programme is 22nd May 2020

    Application Procedure:

    Students who have completed the 8th Standard class are eligible to apply for the programme. Students from various boards like CBSE, ICSE or any other state board recognized by government of India are eligible to apply. Candidates who are pursuing class 8th and class 10th will not be eligible to apply for the exam.

    Students can fill the application form from the official website which is isro.gov.in. Students would need to search for the link that states YUVIKA 2020. It should be noted that the official link will be open from 03rd February 2020.

    Students will be selected on the basis of the marks scored in 08th class and the participation in NCC and other district or state level competitions. 15% benefit will be given to the students from rural area.

    Also read, ISRO Admit Card 2020.

