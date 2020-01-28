LHMC JR Vacancy 2020: Apply for Non PG JR posts on lhmc-hosp.gov.in; Exam on 18th and 26th Feb 2020
Lady Hardinge Medical College, LHMC is looking for candidates to hire for Junior Residents, Non-PGJR Vacancies. The notification has been published on the official notification on the official website. Only those candidates will become eligible to apply who have completed MBBS or BDS and more details can be found at official website which is lhmc-hosp.gov.in.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which will be conducted on 18th February 2020. Candidates who will be selected will be selected will be eligible to receive the salary between INR 56,100 till INR 1, 75,000 along with other allowances as per the government order.
The site to get more details on the exam is www.lhmc-hosp.gov.in .
Important Dates:
Candidates who are interested can note the following important dates released by LHMC:
- The last date for the registration of MBBS is 11th February 2020
- The last date for the registration of BDS is 20th February 2020
- The written examination date for MBBS is 18th February 2020
- The written examination date for BDS is 26th February 2020
- The date of counselling is 28th February 2020
Vacancy Details:
Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by LMHC
|Department Name
|Number of Vacancies
|Accident and Emergency
|10
|Blood Bank
|04
|Medicine
|04
|Anaesthesia
|04
|Neurology
|06
|Obstetrics and Gynaecology
|11
|Opthalmology
|01
|Psychiatry
|01
|Surgery
|05
|Neonatology
|02
|Paediatrics Casualty
|04
|Paediatrics Medicine
|06
|Paediatrics Surgery
|05
|Paediatrics Nephrology
|06
|PMR
|05
|Dental and Oral Surgery
|02
Application Procedure:
Candidates would need to register themselves on the official website to fill the application form and submit the application fees through online mode only. Candidates would also need to take the print out of the application form along with the two copies fess submission to submit to the college.
The application form should be filled in the capital letters only. The registration of form will be done at Swan Jayanti Auditorium on the mentioned dates.