LHMC JR Vacancy 2020: Apply for Non PG JR posts on lhmc-hosp.gov.in; Exam on 18th and 26th Feb 2020

LHMC JR Vacancy 2020

Lady Hardinge Medical College, LHMC is looking for candidates to hire for Junior Residents, Non-PGJR Vacancies. The notification has been published on the official notification on the official website. Only those candidates will become eligible to apply who have completed MBBS or BDS and more details can be found at official website which is lhmc-hosp.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which will be conducted on 18th February 2020. Candidates who will be selected will be selected will be eligible to receive the salary between INR 56,100 till INR 1, 75,000 along with other allowances as per the government order.

The site to get more details on the exam is www.lhmc-hosp.gov.in .

Important Dates:

Candidates who are interested can note the following important dates released by LHMC:

The last date for the registration of MBBS is 11 th February 2020

February 2020 The last date for the registration of BDS is 20 th February 2020

February 2020 The written examination date for MBBS is 18 th February 2020

February 2020 The written examination date for BDS is 26 th February 2020

February 2020 The date of counselling is 28th February 2020

Vacancy Details:

Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by LMHC

Department Name Number of Vacancies Accident and Emergency 10 Blood Bank 04 Medicine 04 Anaesthesia 04 Neurology 06 Obstetrics and Gynaecology 11 Opthalmology 01 Psychiatry 01 Surgery 05 Neonatology 02 Paediatrics Casualty 04 Paediatrics Medicine 06 Paediatrics Surgery 05 Paediatrics Nephrology 06 PMR 05 Dental and Oral Surgery 02

Application Procedure:

Candidates would need to register themselves on the official website to fill the application form and submit the application fees through online mode only. Candidates would also need to take the print out of the application form along with the two copies fess submission to submit to the college.

The application form should be filled in the capital letters only. The registration of form will be done at Swan Jayanti Auditorium on the mentioned dates.

Read More