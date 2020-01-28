HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • LHMC JR Vacancy 2020: Apply for Non PG JR posts on lhmc-hosp.gov.in; Exam on 18th and 26th Feb 2020

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    LHMC JR Vacancy 2020: Candidates can apply for Non PG JR posts on lhmc-hosp.gov.in; Exam on 18th and 26th Feb 2020.

    LHMC JR Vacancy 2020
    LHMC JR Vacancy 2020

    Lady Hardinge Medical College, LHMC is looking for candidates to hire for Junior Residents, Non-PGJR Vacancies. The notification has been published on the official notification on the official website. Only those candidates will become eligible to apply who have completed MBBS or BDS and more details can be found at official website which is lhmc-hosp.gov.in.

    Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which will be conducted on 18th February 2020. Candidates who will be selected will be selected will be eligible to receive the salary between INR 56,100 till INR 1, 75,000 along with other allowances as per the government order.

    The site to get more details on the exam is www.lhmc-hosp.gov.in .

    Important Dates:

    Candidates who are interested can note the following important dates released by LHMC:

    • The last date for the registration of MBBS is 11th February 2020
    • The last date for the registration of BDS is 20th February 2020
    • The written examination date for MBBS is 18th February 2020
    • The written examination date for BDS is 26th February 2020
    • The date of counselling is 28th February 2020

    Vacancy Details:

    Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by LMHC

    Department Name Number of Vacancies
    Accident and Emergency 10
    Blood Bank 04
    Medicine 04
    Anaesthesia 04
    Neurology 06
    Obstetrics and Gynaecology 11
    Opthalmology 01
    Psychiatry 01
    Surgery 05
    Neonatology 02
    Paediatrics Casualty 04
    Paediatrics Medicine 06
    Paediatrics Surgery 05
    Paediatrics Nephrology 06
    PMR 05
    Dental and Oral Surgery 02

    Application Procedure:

    Candidates would need to register themselves on the official website to fill the application form and submit the application fees through online mode only. Candidates would also need to take the print out of the application form along with the two copies fess submission to submit to the college.

    The application form should be filled in the capital letters only. The registration of form will be done at Swan Jayanti Auditorium on the mentioned dates.

    Read Next

    ICAI CA IPCC Foundation 2019 Results to be Declared by Next Week on caresults.icai.org
    ICAI CA IPCC Foundation 2019 Results: Candidates can download the results to be declared by Next Week on caresults.icai.org.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    SCI Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for AM, DM posts on shipindia.com
    SCI Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply Online for AM, DM posts on shipindia.com.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 3 hours
    FCI Manager Phase I Result 2020 declared on fci.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here
    FCI Manager Phase I Result 2020: Candidates can download the result declared on fci.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 4 hours
    Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 Released on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check for More Details here
    Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the admit card released on joinindiannavy.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    LHMC JR Vacancy 2020: Apply for Non PG JR posts on lhmc-hosp.gov.in; Exam on 18th and 26th Feb 2020
    LHMC JR Vacancy 2020: Candidates can apply for Non PG JR posts on lhmc-hosp.gov.in; Exam on 18th and 26th Feb 2020.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours