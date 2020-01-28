HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • UP Board Exam 2020 for Class 12th begins from 18th Feb; Tips for Students

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UP Board Exam 2020: Students can check the important tips from this articles as the Class 12th exam begins from 18th Feb.

    UP Board Exam 2020
    UP Board Exam 2020

    Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board will organize the High School and Intermediate examinations starting from 18th February 2020 and will end on 06th March 2020. The date sheet for the UP-Board class 10th and Class 12th has been released at the official website which is upmsp.edu.in.

    Tips for Students:

    Since the examinations are near and the students are preparing really hard for the examination, given below are the few tips for the students to be successful in the exam:

    • It is recommended that the students solve the sample papers and previous years papers as many as possible.
    • The papers practice should be done according to the time limit of the actual examination that is within 3 hours duration.
    • By now students should have finished the complete course and revise the topics thoroughly.
    • It is important that the students understand the examination pattern and practice them regularly.
    • Students should take tips and help from the experts and teachers for any kind of doubt they have.

    The official website to get more details on the examination is https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

    Date Sheet:

    Students can note the following date sheet released by UP Board for class 12th:

    Subject Date
    Hindi 18th February 2020
    Music Singing

    Musical Instruments

    General Basics:

    Agricultural Science (First Question paper)

    Agricultural Science (Sixth Question paper)

    		 19th February 2020
    Painting

    Art

    Geography

    Physical Science

    Bookkeeping and Accountancy

    		 20th February 2020
    Military Science

    Home Science

    Business Organization

    		 22nd February 2020
    Languages

    Civics

    Chemistry

    Economics

    Commercial Geography

    		 24th February 2020
    Computer

    Economics

    		 25th February 2020
    English 26th February 2020
    History 28th February 2020
    Life Science

    Mathematics

    		 29th February 2020
    Sanskrit 04th March 2020
    Human Science 06th March 2020

    It has been reported to the public that more than 55 lakh candidates will appear in the UP-board examinations. As per the schedule of examination 10th class exam will be completed within 12 days and class 12th exam will be concluded within a fortnight and last exam will be on 06th March.

    Also read, UP Board Exam 2020.

    Read Next

    IGNOU’s Short-Term Programme in Gandhi Studies for IAS Officers; Check Details on ignou.ac.in
    IGNOU’s Short-Term Programme: IAS officers can avail course in Gandhi Studies on ignou.ac.in.
    In Engineering  ·  20 hours ago
    JNV Admit Card for Class 9th Admission Test Out on nvsadmissionclassnine.in; Steps to Download here
    JNV Admit Card: Candidates can download the admit card for Class 9th Admission Test reelased on nvsadmissionclassnine.in.
    In Engineering  ·  in 39 minutes
    IIT Delhi based Start-up launches DIY Artificial Intelligence kits for School Students; A great Step for Future
    IIT Delhi based Start-up: One of the IIT Delhi based startup launches DIY Artificial Intelligence kits for School Students.
    In Engineering  ·  in 3 hours
    ISRO Young Scientist Program: School Students can Apply for 2020 session from 3rd Feb on isro.gov.in
    ISRO Young Scientist Program: School Students can apply for ISRO young scientist program 2020 session from 3rd Feb onward on isro.gov.in.
    In Engineering  ·  in 5 hours
    UP Board Exam 2020 for Class 12th begins from 18th Feb; Tips for Students
    UP Board Exam 2020: Students can check the important tips from this articles as the Class 12th exam begins from 18th Feb.
    In Engineering  ·  in 5 hours