UP Board Exam 2020 for Class 12th begins from 18th Feb; Tips for Students

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board will organize the High School and Intermediate examinations starting from 18th February 2020 and will end on 06th March 2020. The date sheet for the UP-Board class 10th and Class 12th has been released at the official website which is upmsp.edu.in.

Tips for Students:

Since the examinations are near and the students are preparing really hard for the examination, given below are the few tips for the students to be successful in the exam:

It is recommended that the students solve the sample papers and previous years papers as many as possible.

The papers practice should be done according to the time limit of the actual examination that is within 3 hours duration.

By now students should have finished the complete course and revise the topics thoroughly.

It is important that the students understand the examination pattern and practice them regularly.

Students should take tips and help from the experts and teachers for any kind of doubt they have.

The official website to get more details on the examination is https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

Date Sheet:

Students can note the following date sheet released by UP Board for class 12th:

Subject Date Hindi 18th February 2020 Music Singing Musical Instruments General Basics: Agricultural Science (First Question paper) Agricultural Science (Sixth Question paper) 19th February 2020 Painting Art Geography Physical Science Bookkeeping and Accountancy 20th February 2020 Military Science Home Science Business Organization 22nd February 2020 Languages Civics Chemistry Economics Commercial Geography 24th February 2020 Computer Economics 25th February 2020 English 26th February 2020 History 28th February 2020 Life Science Mathematics 29th February 2020 Sanskrit 04th March 2020 Human Science 06th March 2020

It has been reported to the public that more than 55 lakh candidates will appear in the UP-board examinations. As per the schedule of examination 10th class exam will be completed within 12 days and class 12th exam will be concluded within a fortnight and last exam will be on 06th March.

