ISB Ranked 1st in India and 44th Globally According to the FT EMBA ranking of 2022 | Details Here

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 1st in India and 44th globally as per the recently published top 100 FT EMBA 2022 ranking by Financial Times. The EMBA Ranking 2022 by FT attests to ISB’s position as a world-class MBA course enabling students to strengthen their future leadership skills.

Following ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) was ranked 86th in the world by the Financial Times. For this year’s rating, alums from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) class of 2019 were surveyed. ISB’s PGPMAX programme for senior-level managers was rated much higher in many categories of this year’s rankings than the previous year.

Some of the key parameters where the school has done exceptionally well globally are

General Location India Programme name PGP in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) Rank in 2020 53 Rank in 2021 68 Rank in 2022 44 School name Indian School of Business Three-year average rank 55 Work experience rank 21 Career progression Aims achieved (%) 70 Career progress rank 28 Salary increase (%) 66 Salary today (US$) 315550 Programme assessment Environmental, social and governance (ESG) rank 9 FT ranking tier II Overall satisfaction * 9.13 Diversity assessment Female faculty (%) 14 Female students (%) 18 International board (%) 23 International faculty (%) 14 International students (%) 1 Woman on board (%) 9 Faculty expertise Faculty with doctorates (%) 100 FT research rank 52 International opportunities International course experience rank 16

FT EMBA ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses worldwide.

Despite the pandemic and political uncertainty, East Asian business schools have solidified their status as the leading worldwide providers of Executive MBAs in the 2022 FT EMBA Ranking. Three major programmes claimed the top spots: Kellogg-HKUST in Hong Kong, Ceibs in Shanghai, and Tsinghua-Insead EMBA in China and Singapore, in that order. Two are run in collaboration with foreign partners, whereas Sibes is managed jointly by Europeans and regularly benefits from visiting faculty.

Get access to the top 100 FT EMBA 2022 rating list – CLICK HERE.

