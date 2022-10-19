HomeArticles Articles
  • Articles

    • ISB Ranked 1st in India and 44th Globally According to the FT EMBA ranking of 2022 | Details Here

    Posted on by PaGaLGuY

    The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked 1st in India and 44th globally as per the recently published top 100 FT EMBA 2022 ranking by Financial Times. The EMBA Ranking 2022 by FT attests to ISB’s position as a world-class MBA course enabling students to strengthen their future leadership skills. 

    Following ISB, the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) was ranked 86th in the world by the Financial Times. For this year’s rating, alums from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) class of 2019 were surveyed. ISB’s PGPMAX programme for senior-level managers was rated much higher in many categories of this year’s rankings than the previous year.

    Some of the key parameters where the school has done exceptionally well globally are

    General

    Location

    India

    Programme name

    PGP in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX)

    Rank in 2020

    53

    Rank in 2021

    68

    Rank in 2022

    44

    School name

    Indian School of Business

    Three-year average rank

    55

    Work experience rank

    21

    Career progression

    Aims achieved (%)

    70

    Career progress rank

    28

    Salary increase (%)

    66

    Salary today (US$)

    315550

    Programme assessment

    Environmental, social and governance (ESG) rank

    9

    FT ranking tier

    II

    Overall satisfaction *

    9.13

    Diversity assessment

    Female faculty (%)

    14

    Female students (%)

    18

    International board (%)

    23

    International faculty (%)

    14

    International students (%)

    1

    Woman on board (%)

    9

    Faculty expertise

    Faculty with doctorates (%)

    100

    FT research rank

    52

    International opportunities

    International course experience rank

    16

    FT EMBA ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses worldwide.

    Despite the pandemic and political uncertainty, East Asian business schools have solidified their status as the leading worldwide providers of Executive MBAs in the 2022 FT EMBA Ranking. Three major programmes claimed the top spots: Kellogg-HKUST in Hong Kong, Ceibs in Shanghai, and Tsinghua-Insead EMBA in China and Singapore, in that order. Two are run in collaboration with foreign partners, whereas Sibes is managed jointly by Europeans and regularly benefits from visiting faculty.

    Get access to the top 100 FT EMBA 2022 rating list – CLICK HERE.