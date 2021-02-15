IRMA names Dr. Umakant Dash as new Director

The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has announced the appointment of Dr. Umakant Dash to the post of Director with effect from February 15, 2021.

Dr. Dash has more than 25 years’ experience in teaching and research. Prior to joining IRMA, he served as the Head of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Madras and as Adjunct Professor at IIM Tiruchirappalli.

Dr. Dash has specialization in the areas of Macroeconomics and Health Economics. He holds a PhD in Applied Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur.

Dr. Dash expressed his happiness at joining the Institute, saying that he looked forward to working together with the faculty and staff to make IRMA one of the best academic institutions with human values.

