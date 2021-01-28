IRMA announces Scholarships worth Rs. 1.17 crore | Reopens Applications

Anand, 28th January 2021: Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) has announced 20 merit-based scholarships worth Rs. 1.17 crore for the students of the upcoming 42nd batch (2021-23) of its flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) – or PGDM(RM).

Taking this into consideration, IRMA has reopened applications to the PGDM(RM) 2021-23 till 2nd February 2021.

Out of the 20 scholarships, 10 would be given exclusively to female candidates.

The scholarship amount will be up to 50% of the tuition fee. The scholarship in the first year (2021-22) will be based on the overall selection merit of IRMA’s admissions process, and in the second year (2022-23) will be awarded based on the academic performance, i.e., the CGPA of the first year at IRMA.

IRMA applications are open till Tuesday, 2nd February 2021.

Visit www.irma.ac.in and www.admission.irma.ac.in to know more about the PGDM(RM) programme.

