    • Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 to be Released on 28th Jan on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Details here

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020: Candidates can download the admit card to be released on 28th Jan on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

    Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020
    Indian Navy will soon discharge the hall ticket for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) for filling up 144 vacancies. All applicants who had enrolled themselves for Indian Navy INET Exam 2020 can obtain their hall ticket from Indian Navy official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

    Significant Dates:

    Start date of Online Application 29 Nov 2019
    End date of Online Application 19 Dec 2019
    Issue of Admit Card 28 January 2020 to 08 February 2020
    Exam Date Month of Feb,2020 (Tentative)

    Selection Process:

    • INET
    • Interview

    Exam Pattern:

    • 100 Multiple Choice Questions
    • Subjects: English, Reasoning & Numerical Ability, General Science, Aptitude & General Knowledge including current affairs.
    • 20 questions in each section of 100 Marks.
    • 4 marks will be awarded for each correct response
    • -1 mark will be taken for every wrong response.
    • Exam duration: 2 hours

    According to the organization, the admit card 2020 will be made accessible from 28 January to 08 February 2020. Applicants will have to login in the Indian Navy Portal using their email and password to generate their admit card.

    How to Download the INET Admit Card?

    Individuals appearing for the exam can download the admit card using the steps given below:

    • Logon to the Indian Navy website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.
    • Find the link to access your dashboard.
    • Enter your email address and also the password in the given field.
    • Once you have logged in your log in account will open.
    • Download your admit card. It will appear on your screen.
    • Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card such as your full name, date of birth, category, post applied for, exam venue, exam date, etc.

    On verification if any information found misprinted or incorrect, refer to the admission cell department of the organization immediately or follow the steps as needful.

