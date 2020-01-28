Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 Released on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check for More Details here

Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020

The admit card 2020 for the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) has been released by the Indian Navy. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of Indian Navy.

The admit card got released on 28th January 2020. Indian Navy INET Admit Card for 2020 will be made available on the official website from 28 January to 08 February 2020. Candidates will be required to download INET 2020 Admit Card by login in the Indian Navy Portal using their email and password.

Exam Pattern:

The exam paper will be of 100 Multiple Choice Questions on English, Reasoning & Numerical Ability, General Science, Mathematical Aptitude & General Knowledge.

Each of the section will be consisting of 20 questions, total of 100 Marks.

4 marks will be awarded for each of the correct answer and, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Steps to download Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of Indian Navy as mentioned above.

Click on the “Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020” link given on the home page.

Enter the individual credentials needed to download the admit card.

Check and download the Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020.

Take a print of the Indian Navy INET Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

The direct site link to download the admit card is here, Indian Navy INET Admit Card Download.

Details and information regarding Indian Navy Indian Navy Entrance Test such as Date, Time and Venue will be available on Indian Navy Admit Card 2020.

This recruitment exam 2020 is being conducted by the Indian Navy to fulfil the requirement of 144 vacancies for SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC), SSC ATC, SSC Pilot – 3 Posts , SSC Observer – 6 Posts, SSC Pilot (Other than MR), SSC General Science/Hydro Cadre,SSC Engineering Branch (General Science), SSC Logistics, SSC X (IT), SSC Electrical Branch (General Service) and SSC Education.

