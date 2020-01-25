Indian Navy AA/SSR Admit Card 2020 for August batch Released on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy AA/SSR Admit Card 2020

The Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 for AA/SSR has been released by the Indian Navy. Candidates applied for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy admit card 2020 has been released today, on 25th January 2020. The exam for Artificer Apprentice and Senior Secondary Recruits is scheduled to be held to fill the August 2020 batch in the organisation.

The AA/SSR examination for August Batch 2020 is scheduled to be held on February 4, 2020. Applicants who will be appearing for the examination must download the admit card by following below mentioned simple steps.

The official website to get more details on the examination and to download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 for AA/SSR is www.joinindiannavy.gov.in .

Steps to download Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 for AA/SSR:

Visit the site of the Indian Navy as mentioned above.

Click on the “Indian Navy Admit Card 2020” that will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the login credentials and press login.

Check and download the Indian Navy Admit Card 2020.

Take a print of the Indian Navy Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

The direct web link to download the Indian Navy admit card is here, Indian Navy Admit Card 2020.

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the computer-based exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.

Those qualifying the exam will get a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month initially.

This recruitment exam is being held by the Indian Navy to fulfil the requirement of 2700 posts of Sailors in the organization.

