Indian Army recruitment rally to be organised in 4 of Districts Haryana from 10 February

Indian Army will organize the recruitment drive for four districts of Haryana – Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Panipat. The recruitment drive will be conducted from 10th February 2020 to 20th February 2020.

According to the words of Spokesperson of Indian Army recruitment office of Rohtak, the recruitment rally will be conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak. Along with the Rohtak, there are three more districts which are Jhajjar, Sonepat and Panipat.

It is mandatory for the candidates to register online in order to participate in the recruitment process. The last date to complete the registration process would be 25th January 2020. Once the registration is completed, the authorities will sent the admit card to the concerned candidates to their registered email ID from 26th January 2020.

The spokesperson of Indian Army said, “The recruitment in the Army would be free, fair and completely merit-based, and no middleman could get the candidates admitted in the Army. The recruitment process is fully computerised.”

It is necessary that the candidates to reach the recruitment rally at the mentioned date and time on the Admit card. Candidates should note that the admit card will only issued to those who have registered on the official website.

It would be compulsory for all candidates to bring the admit card to the recruitment rally. Admit Card will have all the information of time and date of the selection process for the Indian Army.

