Important updates regarding SNAP Syllabus: What all you need to study
The SNAP entrance examination is conducted every year for the selection of eminent candidates for MBA/PGDM programmes offered by several institutions associated with the Symbiosis International University (SIU).
The online computer-based test is conducted for hundreds of aspirants from different corners of the country. The candidates planning to give the SNAP test must be aware of the syllabus, exam pattern and other necessary details.
The SNAP exam comprises of 115 questions based on 4 distinct sections, namely, English Grammar and reading comprehension section, Analytical and Logical reasoning section, Quantitative aptitude and Data Interpretation section and current affairs.
The time duration for the test is of 2 hours. The marking scheme for questions is based on the sectional division and the number of questions in each section. Out of 115 questions, 110 questions are of objective type, whereas 5 questions are of a non-objective type.
To summarise the details regarding the test pattern and composition of questions per section are given below.
|Section
|Section Topic
|Objective questions (MCQs)
|Non-objective questions (non-MCQs)
|
|English Grammar and reading comprehension
|30
|0
|
|Quantitative Aptitude and Data interpretation
|30
|5
|
|Analytical and Logical Reasoning
|30
|0
|
|Current Affairs
|20
|0
|Total Questions
|115
|110
|5
|Total Time duration
|120 minutes (2 hours)
SNAP 2020 Syllabus
While preparing for the SNAP 2020 test, knowledge of vast topics and subjects is necessary. To score good scores and high ranks, the candidates must learn and prepare every topic in the syllabus list.
This would ensure that strategical preparation for the final exam. Since the exam paper comprises of four distinct sections, therefore, the candidates must prepare as per the test format and pattern. The syllabus topics for each section are mentioned herewith.
|Section
|Section Name
|Topics/Subjects
|
|English Grammar and reading comprehension
|Reading Comprehensions
Idioms
Sentence arrangement
Sentence correction
Sentence completion
Antonyms and Synonyms
Manias and Phobias
Figure of speech
One-word substitution
Jumble sentences
Word meanings
Odd one out
Vocabulary
Contextual usage
Fill in the blanks
Active voice and passive voice
|2
|Quantitative Aptitude and Data interpretation
|Complex numbers
Integers
Ratio and proportion
Time and work
Distance
Averages
Percentage
Profit and loss
Interest
Number system
Fractions
LCM and HCF
Complex numbers
Speed and time
Probability
Arithmetic mean
Geometry
Trigonometry
Mensuration
Congruency
Sets and functions
Permutation and combination
Inequalities
Progressions
Logarithm
Surds and indices
Tables
Series
Bar graphs
Co-ordinate geometry
Binomial theorem
Graphs pie charts
Linear equation and quadratic equation
Algebra
|3
|Analytical and Logical Reasoning
|Relation-based questions
Assertion and reasons
Statement
Assumptions
Types of arguments
Cause and effect
Inference and judgement
Critical thinking and reasoning
Statement based on true and false
Family tree- blood relations
Seating arrangement
Clocks and calendars
Direction sense
Syllogisms
Visual reasoning
Coding and decoding
Matrix
Analogy and series
Mathematical reasoning
Verbal and miscellaneous
|4
|Current Affairs
|General knowledge
National news
International news
Science and technology
Economy
Corporate affairs
Personalities
The above-mentioned question must be prepared thoroughly before the exam date. However, the QA & DI and analytical reasoning sections are considered to be the toughest. The candidates opt for several mock test series and practise paper before the final examination.
For current affair section, the candidates must keep a check on the latest news, updates in the world of science, technology, economy, corporate and others. Moreover, reading newspaper headlines could be a great option too.
However, the QA & DI sections hold maximum weightage. 30 objective-type question and 5 special non-objective type questions are asked in the SNAP 2020 paper. Therefore, the aspirants must prepare themselves for some of the trickiest questions of all times.
The aspirants must also polish their time management skills by practices several mock tests and practise paper before the final exam date.
Being updated with the test format and syllabus will assist the candidates in developing strategies for scoring high marks. Hence, the aspirants must prepare themselves accordingly and should not miss any of the topics mentioned in the syllabus.
About SNAP 2020
As per the latest update released by the authorities, SNAP 2020 is planned to be conducted in the second week of December 2020. It is one of the most well-known MBA entrance tests conducted for hundreds of young professionals.
The online computer-based test is designed to test the critical. Logical and technical thinking abilities of future leaders. The scores achieved in the entrance test are accepted by several recognised b-schools of the country.
The authorities have also made certain changes in the test format and pattern. Therefore, the aspirants must be well-aware of every detail before applying for the test.
