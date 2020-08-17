HomeMBASNAP 2020 Articles
    • Important updates regarding SNAP Syllabus: What all you need to study

    The SNAP entrance examination is conducted every year for the selection of eminent candidates for MBA/PGDM programmes offered by several institutions associated with the Symbiosis International University (SIU).

    The online computer-based test is conducted for hundreds of aspirants from different corners of the country. The candidates planning to give the SNAP test must be aware of the syllabus, exam pattern and other necessary details.

    The SNAP exam comprises of 115 questions based on 4 distinct sections, namely, English Grammar and reading comprehension section, Analytical and Logical reasoning section, Quantitative aptitude and Data Interpretation section and current affairs.

    The time duration for the test is of 2 hours. The marking scheme for questions is based on the sectional division and the number of questions in each section. Out of 115 questions, 110 questions are of objective type, whereas 5 questions are of a non-objective type.

    To summarise the details regarding the test pattern and composition of questions per section are given below.

    Section Section Topic  Objective questions (MCQs) Non-objective questions (non-MCQs)
    		English Grammar and reading comprehension  30 0
    		Quantitative Aptitude and Data interpretation  30 5
    		Analytical and Logical Reasoning  30 0
    		Current Affairs  20 0
    Total Questions 115  110 5
    Total Time duration 120 minutes (2 hours)

    SNAP 2020 Syllabus 

    While preparing for the SNAP 2020 test, knowledge of vast topics and subjects is necessary. To score good scores and high ranks, the candidates must learn and prepare every topic in the syllabus list.

    This would ensure that strategical preparation for the final exam. Since the exam paper comprises of four distinct sections, therefore, the candidates must prepare as per the test format and pattern. The syllabus topics for each section are mentioned herewith. 

    Section  Section Name  Topics/Subjects 
    		English Grammar and reading comprehension Reading Comprehensions

    Idioms

    Sentence arrangement 

    Sentence correction 

    Sentence completion 

    Antonyms and Synonyms 

    Manias and Phobias 

    Figure of speech 

    One-word substitution 

    Jumble sentences 

    Word meanings

    Odd one out 

    Vocabulary 

    Contextual usage 

    Fill in the blanks 

    Active voice and passive voice 
    2 Quantitative Aptitude and Data interpretation Complex numbers 

    Integers 

    Ratio and proportion 

    Time and work 

    Distance 

    Averages 

    Percentage 

    Profit and loss 

    Interest 

    Number system 

    Fractions 

    LCM and HCF 

    Complex numbers 

    Speed and time 

    Probability 

    Arithmetic mean

    Geometry

    Trigonometry 

    Mensuration 

    Congruency 

    Sets and functions 

    Permutation and combination 

    Inequalities 

    Progressions 

    Logarithm 

    Surds and indices 

    Tables 

    Series 

    Bar graphs 

    Co-ordinate geometry 

    Binomial theorem 

    Graphs pie charts

    Linear equation and quadratic equation

    Algebra  
    3 Analytical and Logical Reasoning  Relation-based questions 

    Assertion and reasons 

    Statement 

    Assumptions 

    Types of arguments 

    Cause and effect 

    Inference and judgement 

    Critical thinking and reasoning 

    Statement based on true and false 

    Family tree- blood relations 

    Seating arrangement 

    Clocks and calendars 

    Direction sense 

    Syllogisms 

    Visual reasoning 

    Coding and decoding 

    Matrix 

    Analogy and series 

    Mathematical reasoning 

    Verbal and miscellaneous 
    4 Current Affairs General knowledge 

    National news 

    International news 

    Science and technology 

    Economy 

    Corporate affairs 

    Personalities 

    The above-mentioned question must be prepared thoroughly before the exam date. However, the QA & DI and analytical reasoning sections are considered to be the toughest. The candidates opt for several mock test series and practise paper before the final examination.

    For current affair section, the candidates must keep a check on the latest news, updates in the world of science, technology, economy, corporate and others. Moreover, reading newspaper headlines could be a great option too.

    However, the QA & DI sections hold maximum weightage. 30 objective-type question and 5 special non-objective type questions are asked in the SNAP 2020 paper. Therefore, the aspirants must prepare themselves for some of the trickiest questions of all times.

    The aspirants must also polish their time management skills by practices several mock tests and practise paper before the final exam date.

    Being updated with the test format and syllabus will assist the candidates in developing strategies for scoring high marks. Hence, the aspirants must prepare themselves accordingly and should not miss any of the topics mentioned in the syllabus.  

    About SNAP 2020 

    As per the latest update released by the authorities, SNAP 2020 is planned to be conducted in the second week of December 2020. It is one of the most well-known MBA entrance tests conducted for hundreds of young professionals.

    The online computer-based test is designed to test the critical. Logical and technical thinking abilities of future leaders. The scores achieved in the entrance test are accepted by several recognised b-schools of the country.

    The authorities have also made certain changes in the test format and pattern. Therefore, the aspirants must be well-aware of every detail before applying for the test. 

