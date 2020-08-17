IMT Starts online classes for the batch of 2020-22

Amidst the global pandemic, several notable institutions have been reforming their policies and plans for the commencement of the academic session, lectures and much more.

On a similar note, in a recent update, IMT has also announced the dates for the commencement of online academic sessions for the PGDM programme.

The academic sessions have been planned from 10th August 2020 for the PGDM MBA 2020-22 course. Moreover, authorities have been arranging for multiple resources for the smooth functioning of the online classes.

The faculties have been prepared to adapt to the new medium of learning through training sessions. In a sphere where the internet is flooded with different learning sources, it has become a necessity to make the most out of e-resources without the limitation of physical boundaries.

Important Dates and Events

The candidates who have joined the IMT institution must be aware of the following dates and events. The candidates must mark their calendars and prepare themselves for the coming up events.

S No Events Start Date End Date Total Duration 1 Pre-Foundation programme 1 st July 2020 (Wednesday) 7 th August 2020 (Friday) 2 Registration process 7 th August 2020 (Friday) 7 th August 2020 (Friday) 1 day 3 Orientation programme 10 th August 2020 (Monday) 10 th August 2020 (Monday) First half of the day 4 Foundation session 10 th August 2020 (Monday) 22 nd August 2020 (Saturday) 2 weeks

Important Details for First-year newly joined students

The foundation programme for the new batch of PGDM 2020-22 is scheduled on 10th August 2020. It would be the first day when the selected candidates would be required to be present for a virtual meet.

However, the candidates must make sure that before joining the virtual meet, the requirements for the registration process are provided from their end.

A pre-orientation session has been planned to give a glimpse of the IMT institution, its curriculum, deliverables, holistic teaching approach and much more. Moreover, the authorities will also make the students familiar with the environment at IMT Ghaziabad.

The authorities have already conducted a pre-orientation session with the newly selected aspirants through virtual platforms like MS Team and Lifesize platform. Amidst the restriction or physical teaching methodologies and networking, the authorities have switched to virtual meets and webinars by eminent industry experts and mentors.

The webinars provide a glimpse of the real industrial world which the candidates must be prepared to face. The new challenges, approaches, technology, methodologies, etc. adopted in the real world are introduced through these webinar sessions.

The pre-orientation session aimed to provide exposure to the newly joined aspirants and to offer a warm welcome into the IMT community.

Plan for Academic Sessions 2020-21

Virtual learning and teaching were never considered as an option for university programmes. However, the prevailing situation has pushed the authorities to adapt to the new way of imparting knowledge.

The faculties have been prepared to take a complete session through online facilities, therefore, requiring less time to adjust to the new pedagogy at a rapid rate.

IMT’s plan for the academic year 2020-21 focuses mainly on the removal of physical barriers in the learning process and making the most out of the given resources. The academic plan for 2020-21 is mentioned below.

The institution will be conducting online classes for the newly joined students for PGDM programme. The online classes will continue until the health crisis statistics lower down.

The infrastructure and IMT community have adapted to several e-learning resources, software, gadgets, etc. for conducting classes.

Webinars by notable industry leaders and mentors will be planned to provide a holistic exposure to the students.

The online mode of education does not restrict the students from getting business knowledge; therefore, peer-to-peer learning and networking sessions will help the aspirants bring the best out of themselves.

Approach for conducting classes for the new session

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus in different sections of the country, the universities and educational institutions have been asked to not conduct physical classes until further notice.

The decision was taken considering the well-being of the students, faculties and staff associated with the institutions.

Therefore, the colleges will be conducting online sessions until the situation gets better. Moreover, the restriction on public gathering and transportation has also pushed the authorities to hunt for new mediums for conducting the classes without causing a set-back to the learning of students. Therefore, online or virtual learning methodologies were adopted.

The following approaches have been followed by IMT, Ghaziabad.

IMT will be conducting online classes for the newly joined as well as the previous batches.

The institution has converting around 8 classrooms into online teaching work areas. The faculties would be conducting the online session from these spots.

In case the facilities wish to conduct a session from their work areas/offices, then the institution would be providing them with ten modular/mobile systems for smooth communication. This would also help the institution in maintaining social distancing norms when the physical classes would commence.

Moreover, this set-up would also assist in streaming the online session for students irrespective of their physical location.

As of online classes, the institution has been using MS Team as of now. The webinars are either conducted on YouTube or other social networking sites, as suggested by the faculties or other relevant authorities.

The orientation programme will be helping the candidates in getting familiar with the environment at IMT, Ghaziabad as well as what the candidates can expect from the institution.

Apart from the above-mentioned details and schedules, the candidates must keep a check on the latest updates provided on the official site of the institution or the candidate’s email.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] | IMT Ghaziabad Executive PGDM 2020-21 | PaGaLGuY

Read More