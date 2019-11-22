HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • IIT JAM 2020 Login Registration at jam.iitk.ac.in, Check here for Important Date, Exam Pattern and major change in IIT JAM 2020 Exam

    Posted on by Vasudha

    IIT JAM 2020 Login Registration: Check here for Important Date, Exam Pattern and major change in IIT JAM 2020 Exam. Candidates can check official website is  jam.iitk.ac.in. 

    IIT JAM 2020

    The IIT JAM exam is conducted for the admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, integrated Ph.D Degree Programmes. The application form for IIT Jam 2020 has been reopened for the Jammu and Kashmir candidates. Candidates who are interested in IIT Jam 2020 examination can apply before 28th November 2019.

    According to the IIT Kanpur Statement, “Keeping this in view, JAM 2020 Committee has decided to open the application process from 22nd November to 28th November, 2019 for these left out JAM 2020 aspirants ONLY from J&K to facilitate them with another chance of registration.”

    Important Dates

    IIT – Kanpur Joint Admission Test for Master’s programmes is giving the chance to the aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir and re-opened the application window in the official website. The official website is  jam.iitk.ac.in.  Aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir can submit the application form on or before 28th November 2019. The authorities have opened the application window from 22nd November 2019.

    Candidates can note the following important dates:-

    Event Dates
    Application window re-opens for J& K Candidates 22nd November 2019
    Last Date to submit the application form 28th November 2019
    Examination Date 09th February 2019
    Exam Result to be declared 20th March 2019

    Exam Pattern

    The IIT Jam examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for the subjects including biotechnology, physics, and mathematical statistics. And subjects like mathematics, chemistry and geology will be included in the second session which will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

    There has been major change in IIT JAM 2020 exam as it will be conducted for six subjects. And the decision has been made to discontinue the biological science paper. The question paper will be in the objective question type with three objective patterns which are multiple choice questions, Numerical Answer Type and Multiple Selection questions.

    Read Next

    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in, Check for More Details here
    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 - 2021: Candidates can check the Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE
    Engineering Entrance Exams, Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form Available on nbhm.dae.gov.in, Check Details here
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form: Candidates can apply as the application form is available on nbhm.dae.gov.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Candidates can check here, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details.
    In Engineering  ·  in 3 hours
    HPBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet will be released on 20th December 2019
    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is an official examination board in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is responsible for overlooking the board exams for class 10th and class 12th students across multiple schools in the state. As the board exams conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
    In Engineering  ·  in 3 hours