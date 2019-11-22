IIT JAM 2020 Login Registration at jam.iitk.ac.in, Check here for Important Date, Exam Pattern and major change in IIT JAM 2020 Exam

The IIT JAM exam is conducted for the admission to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, integrated Ph.D Degree Programmes. The application form for IIT Jam 2020 has been reopened for the Jammu and Kashmir candidates. Candidates who are interested in IIT Jam 2020 examination can apply before 28th November 2019.

According to the IIT Kanpur Statement, “Keeping this in view, JAM 2020 Committee has decided to open the application process from 22nd November to 28th November, 2019 for these left out JAM 2020 aspirants ONLY from J&K to facilitate them with another chance of registration.”

Important Dates

IIT – Kanpur Joint Admission Test for Master’s programmes is giving the chance to the aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir and re-opened the application window in the official website. The official website is jam.iitk.ac.in. Aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir can submit the application form on or before 28th November 2019. The authorities have opened the application window from 22nd November 2019.

Candidates can note the following important dates:-

Event Dates Application window re-opens for J& K Candidates 22nd November 2019 Last Date to submit the application form 28th November 2019 Examination Date 09th February 2019 Exam Result to be declared 20th March 2019

Exam Pattern

The IIT Jam examination will be conducted in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for the subjects including biotechnology, physics, and mathematical statistics. And subjects like mathematics, chemistry and geology will be included in the second session which will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

There has been major change in IIT JAM 2020 exam as it will be conducted for six subjects. And the decision has been made to discontinue the biological science paper. The question paper will be in the objective question type with three objective patterns which are multiple choice questions, Numerical Answer Type and Multiple Selection questions.

