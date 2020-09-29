IIM witnesses Drop in CAT 2020 Entrance Exam Applications

Every year, CAT witnesses total students of 2.30 lakh to 2.41 lakh undergoing the test to seek admission in IIMs and other top management institutes.

However, this year for the first time, the entrance test saw the drop of 5%. The major reason behind this is the post-COVID-19 effect and sharp increase in the job losses globally.

CAT 2020 witnessed the registration of 2.3 lakh candidates even after the date extension by a week. This year’s registration number is lowest since 2015.

According to one IIM Ahmedabad faculty member, the job scenario this year is gradually worsening caused by the COVID-19 effecting the GDP of countries. This is considered the major reason why students did not opt to appear for the exam.

According to one report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the country has lost one-third of white-collar jobs between May and August.

CAT 2020 is not the only exam that suffered this drop, but Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main that is conducted for the admission to engineering course witnessed 25 percent drop.

There are around 5,000 MBA seats in the country’s 20 IIMs. This year, IIM Indore is in charge of conducting CAT on November 29 in 55 cities.

IIM charge Rs lakh to Rs 23 lakh for two-year MBA programs. Students can seek for education loan, which they can clear after getting the job.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More