HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • IIM witnesses Drop in CAT 2020 Entrance Exam Applications

    Posted on by Vasudha

    Every year, CAT witnesses total students of 2.30 lakh to 2.41 lakh undergoing the test to seek admission in IIMs and other top management institutes.

    However, this year for the first time, the entrance test saw the drop of 5%. The major reason behind this is the post-COVID-19 effect and sharp increase in the job losses globally.

    CAT 2020  witnessed the registration of 2.3 lakh candidates even after the date extension by a week. This year’s registration number is lowest since 2015.

    According to one IIM Ahmedabad faculty member, the job scenario this year is gradually worsening caused by the COVID-19 effecting the GDP of countries. This is considered the major reason why students did not opt to appear for the exam.

    According to one report by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the country has lost one-third of white-collar jobs between May and August. 

    CAT 2020 is not the only exam that suffered this drop, but Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main that is conducted for the admission to engineering course witnessed 25 percent drop. 

    There are around 5,000 MBA seats in the country’s 20 IIMs. This year, IIM Indore is in charge of conducting CAT on November 29 in 55 cities. 

    IIM charge Rs lakh to Rs 23 lakh for two-year MBA programs. Students can seek for education loan, which they can clear after getting the job.

    Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

    Read Next

    Everything you must know to ace CAT 2020: Section-wise useful tips for your Preparations
    With CAT 2020 exam around the corner, aspiring candidates have begun their preparation activities for one of the toughest national-level examinations. It is estimated that around 1.25 lakhs students will appear for CAT 2020  for securing a seat in notable business schools and management institutions of the country. Therefore, with a tough level of competition,
    In MBA  ·  5 days ago
    Latest updates for CAT 2020 New Pattern
    With significant changes in the exam pattern of CAT 2020, students and young professional have started to look for expert tips to tackle new challenges posed in the upcoming paper. With a significant change in test duration, a total of 40 minutes have been deducted, allowing students to attempt the paper in only 120 minutes.
    In MBA  ·  3 days ago
    Latest AICTE Updates make this year Great for Admission in MBA and PGDM Courses
    AICTE has issued fresh updates regarding aspirants seeking admission into b-schools. The authority has recently announced that students can now take admission into b-schools for programmes like PGDM and MBA through the marks obtained in the final undergraduate examinations. This significant step has been taken while considering the devastating challenges and hurdles being posed by
    In MBA  ·  19 hours ago
    IIM witnesses Drop in CAT 2020 Entrance Exam Applications
    Every year, CAT witnesses total students of 2.30 lakh to 2.41 lakh undergoing the test to seek admission in IIMs and other top management institutes. However, this year for the first time, the entrance test saw the drop of 5%. The major reason behind this is the post-COVID-19 effect and sharp increase in the job
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours
    How B-Schools can Flourish with the new Revised NEP?
    Since the release of National Education Policy (NEP) there has been multiple updates regarding the policy. However, there are both negative and positive reviews regarding this policy. There has been a plenty of debates about the features, which includes setting up of a National Research Foundation, National Education Technology Forum, and Special Education Zones. Along
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours