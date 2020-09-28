Significant Reduction in Course fee Announced by Khallikote University 

Khalllikote University has recently issued fresh updates regarding admission into different postgraduate programmes.

As a relief for students, the authorities have reduced the course fee for the coming up the academic session by around 60 per cent to 65 per cent. The decisions have been taken during the devasting challenges being posed by the global pandemic as a source of offering relief to the students.

The reduction in fee announced by the Khallikote University has offered massive relief to students coming to different sectors of the society. Earlier, a one-time admission fee of Rs 8,100 was charged by the students.

However, presently the fee has been reduced to Rs 3700 for the coming up academic batches. The course fee for each semester has also been reduced significantly. Earlier, a fee of approximately Rs 29,800 was charged by the students.

However, this has been drastically reduced to Rs 10,000 for the students seeking admission this year. Thus, affecting the total semester fee for the same. For laboratory-based postgraduation courses and programmes, the authorities have shared details of a fixed fee structure which is Rs 13,000 per semester.

Khallikote University: A glimpse at programme structure

The university has been offering laboratory-based courses and programmes to several students. Postgraduation programmes like bio-science and bio-informatics, mass communication and media technology and natural resource management and geo-informatics, etc. are some of the laboratory-based postgraduation programmes being offered by the Khallikote University.

Several other programmes offered by the university include MBA (travel and tourism management), Master of Library, MBA (Business Economics), Information Science, etc. among other postgraduation courses.

A statement has been issued by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, AN Mishra stating that the decision has been taken considering the present situation of coronavirus in the country and its aftermaths.

He further added that the decision had been taken in favour of students as well as their parents who have been hit hard by the hurdles and challenges during tough times like these.

Khallikote University Fee Reduction: Response from Academicians

The university has received a mixed response regarding the recent decision made regarding the reduction of fee structure by a significant amount. Some academicians have expressed their resentment regarding the decision.

Several academicians have stated that the decision has been made against the benefit of the university, thus making the university prone to a loss. However, even after the negative response from people, the decision was still issued.

The newly set-up university has been selecting eminent students into six distinct postgraduate programmes.

These courses have been offered since the year 2018-19 to students across the country. During that time, many educational centres have raised a demand for a lower fee structure to attract a large number of students.

Apart from this key approach to attract students to take admission in the university, the centre has also participated in the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2020 for selection of students.

The entrance test was conducted for three days and was concluded on Sunday. The result for the same is likely to be released in the coming up month.

Since the university has been accepting students based on scorecards of the different entrance examination, they have now decided to select a fixed number of candidates from different courses.

50 percent students will be selected based on the scorecards of the CUCET examination whereas the other 50 percent of students will be selected based on the scorecards of the common PG entrance examination of the Odisha Universities.

The details on the selection process have been shared by the Vice-Chancellor of the Khallikote University, AN Mishra.

The step has been taken to provide the university national recognition along with a smooth selection process. Thus, all the seats will be filled according to the scores of the national-level examination.

The steps have been taken majorly to provide a solution for the growing problems of parents and students during tough times like these. This financial aid will allow several students to join the colleges without taking a drop.

Moreover, the decision has also attracted several students who are now seeking admissions into the programmes offered by the university.

