IIM Sambalpur, a premier management institution, has taken a significant step toward aligning with global standards in business education by initiating the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation process. This milestone began with a series of strategic engagements involving key stakeholders, marking the first-ever campus visit by AACSB officials — a testament to the institute’s strong commitment to achieving international benchmarks in management education.

As part of this initiative, IIM Sambalpur hosted Prof. Teguh Dartanto from Universitas Indonesia, who serves as the institute’s designated AACSB mentor. His visit spanned both the New Delhi and Sambalpur campuses — with intensive meetings held at the Delhi campus from July 27 to 29, followed by sessions at the Sambalpur campus on July 30 and 31. During his visit, Prof. Dartanto interacted extensively with key stakeholders including the Director, students, alumni, and corporate recruiters, laying the groundwork for the institute’s journey toward AACSB accreditation.

These interactions are expected to play a pivotal role in helping IIM Sambalpur understand and align with AACSB’s rigorous quality standards in business education. During his visit to both the Delhi and Sambalpur campuses, Prof. Teguh conducted a comprehensive academic assessment and further developed the roadmap for preparing the Initial Self-Evaluation Report (iSER), a key step in the AACSB accreditation process.

In a landmark moment, IIM Sambalpur also had the honour of hosting Mr. Prathap Das, Regional Head – South Asia, AACSB, at its Delhi campus on July 28. During the visit, Mr. Das formally presented the AACSB Membership Certificate to Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, in a ceremonial handover. This event marked the official launch of the institute’s global accreditation journey and reaffirmed its commitment to meeting internationally benchmarked standards in management education and research.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, in his valedictory address, said, “IIM Sambalpur is committed towards excellence with global standard in its education program and is aggressively moving towards AACSB, which is a global top accreditation in management education. We welcome Prof. Teguh, from Indonesian University as our mentor in the AACSB journey, are really committed towards achieving all global accreditation standards.”

As part of the agenda, in-depth discussions were held with administrative leaders, faculty members, and accreditation teams on key AACSB standards. Topics included strategic objectives, faculty credentials, student success metrics, research impact, assurance of learning, and the institute’s mission-driven focus on social relevance.

During a tour of the campus, Prof. Teguh commended the ultramodern Sambalpur campus and its advanced pedagogical approach. He appreciated the smart classrooms, technology-integrated learning infrastructure, modern digital library, and innovative initiatives such as the “Master Weaver Training Program,” which empowers local artisans in Odisha. He lauded IIM Sambalpur’s commitment to promoting grassroots entrepreneurship and community development.

Prof. Teguh from Universitas Indonesia said, “I am impressed by IIM Sambalpur’s steady progress and strong commitment to continuous improvement. As a new-generation IIM, they bring unique strengths, most notably their innovative integration of Artificial Intelligence into teaching and learning. This reflects a bold and forward-looking academic vision. I have offered a few general suggestions, such as ensuring that all stakeholders remain engaged in the AACSB journey. With their clarity of purpose and collaborative spirit, I am confident IIM Sambalpur is on the right path and will soon achieve AACSB accreditation.”

About IIM Sambalpur:

IIM Sambalpur is one of India’s leading management institutions, recognised for its commitment to academic excellence and innovative pedagogy. The institute’s permanent campus, sprawling across nearly 200 acres, was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on February 3, 2024. Notably, the Prime Minister had earlier laid its foundation stone on January 2, 2021, via video conferencing.

Further strengthening its academic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, the Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, recently inaugurated two key initiatives at IIM Sambalpur — the Incubation Centre, I-Hub Foundation, aimed at promoting startups, and the Rangavati Centre of Excellence in Cultural and Sustainable Management. The institute has also established collaborations with Flipkart, Amazon, and SIDBI to support regional weavers by connecting them to global platforms.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the campus integrates traditional art into its architecture, most notably by incorporating the iconic IKAT textile-dyeing technique into its brick façade. The institute is also spearheading a visionary project to make Sambalpur India’s first sustainable city.

IIM Sambalpur is committed to nurturing socially responsible leaders and entrepreneurial thinkers. It offers a range of programs including its flagship two-year full-time MBA (admissions through CAT), an Executive MBA for working professionals at its Delhi Centre (ISID, Vasant Kunj), and a dual-degree MBA program in partnership with French universities. Additional offerings include a PhD, Executive PhD, Bachelor’s programs in Data Science & AI and Management & Public Policy, as well as a comprehensive Management Development Programme (MDP).

The institute is a pioneer in promoting gender diversity across IIMs and has adopted innovative learning tools — such as an AI-enabled platform developed with Breakout Learning Inc. — to facilitate and assess small group discussions as part of its MBA curriculum.

For the 2023 batch, IIM Sambalpur reported impressive placement outcomes, with an average package of INR 16.64 LPA and the highest package reaching INR 64.61 LPA. The MBA program fee is INR 13.04 lakh, and the CAT cutoff stands at the 92nd percentile.

