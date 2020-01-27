IIM MBA Admission Procedure 2020-2022: Check Latest Dates, Cut-off, Eligibility Criteria

In this era of fast changing global economics, one of the most sought after higher education alternative is Master of Business Administration (MBA). A large number of students coming from diverse academic backgrounds aspire to do postgraduate degree in business administration and seek thriving job opportunities.

One of the sought-after method followed by students is by joining any of the top ranking IIM institutes. There are total 20 IIMs in India and each carry different selection criteria for students seeking admission for management course.

Cracking CAT entrance exam; IIM admission criteria

One of the most important admission criteria in IIM is CAT exam. Cracking CAT exam is the foremost prerequisite to take IIM admission in prestigious institutes or reputed B schools in India. Students from all over chip in for this exam which is considered to be tough and deemed the most stringent and demanding entrance exam. This is based on the minimum marks which the aspiring candidates must score. CAT cut-off also refers to minimum score, which is required to get shortlisted by CAT Participating institutes.

IIM admission criteria changes with every institute –

The initial round of selection is done based on CAT score and overall percentiles in academics. The selection criteria is different for every IIM institute. IIM selection criterion alters based on annual performance of the institute as well as on the admissions criteria of the previous year. For example, IIM Lucknow admission policy listed 90 percentile in CAT 2019.

There is a writing test conducted at different stage of selection process along with Personal interview (PI). In addition, you require Excellent past academic qualifications relevant work experience. To seek admission in IIM Bangalore you need to get good weightage points in WAT and PI.

IIMs Selection Criteria Total Number of Seats IIM Ahmedabad Selection Criteria 2020-22 385 IIM Bangalore Selection Criteria 2020-22 382 IIM Calcutta Selection Criteria 2020-22 462 IIM Lucknow Selection Criteria 2020-22 419 IIM Indore Selection Criteria 2020-22 450 IIM Kozhikode Selection Criteria 2020-22 375 IIM Trichy Selection Criteria 2020-22 102 IIM Kashipur Selection Criteria 2020-22 90 IIM Shillong Selection Criteria 2020-22 120 IIM Rohtak Selection Criteria 2020-22 120 IIM Raipur Selection Criteria 2020-22 120 IIM Udaipur Selection Criteria 2020-22 120 IIM Bodh Gaya Selection Criteria 2020-22 60 IIM Sambalpur Selection Criteria 2020-22 140 IIM Ranchi Selection Criteria 2020-22 120 IIM Sirmaur Selection Criteria 2020-22 60 IIM Amritsar Selection Criteria 2020-22 60 IIM Visakhapatnam Selection Criteria 2020-22 60 IIM Jammu Selection Criteria 2020-22 45

Eligibility criteria for IIM 2020-22-

The eligibility criteria for IIM 2020-22 is similar in every institute.

For PGP- 50% marks; for SC/ST category students-45%

Dates of IIM Admission 2020-22

IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Kozhikode has already started the selection and shortlisting process of student for the MBA batch from January 6. While IIM Calcutta and IIM Lucknow began January 8, 2020. The IIM Bangalore and IIM Indore began their shortlisting process on January 10.

IIM Minimum Eligibility Cut-Off for 2020

The IIMs have released the minimum cut-off percentile to shortlist candidates for the second stage of the admission process for the 2020-2022 academic year. Applicants must note that meeting the minimum sectional cut-offs and overall cut-offs will not ensure the shortlisting. The selection of the candidates for the WAT-PI rounds is subject to the availability of seats. The actual cut-off can go as high as 99 percentile for many IIMs.

Find the minimum cut-off criteria for all IIMs below.

Note-

N/A here means Not Available, that is, the college did not release the sectional cut-offs. The aforementioned cut-offs are only for the General/Open category. The minimum cut-off for other categories will differ.

