7 Mistakes you should avoid in CMAT 2020

The National Testing Agency will conduct the CMAT 2020 on 28th January across 109 cities in India. It is time for all CMAT applicants to finish your revision and close your notebooks.

With just a few hours remaining for the CMAT paper, candidates must know the typical blunders that one should avoid while attempting the crucial exam. If you are yet to appear for the CMAT 2020 exam, this article is a must-read for you. Find out how to avoid the standard mistakes before gearing up for your CMAT 2020 attempt.

CMAT 2020 Exam Time 9:30 am to 12:30 pm CMAT 2020 Date 28th January 2020

7 Common Mistakes You Should Avoid in CMAT 2020

Avoid studying on the day of the exam. You have studied enough and have prepared for months to write this exam. Reserve the day before the exam entirely for revision. Keep calm and relax on the day of the test. Do not forget to carry all the documents mentioned in the CMAT information bulletin and admit card. Often candidates carry a photocopy of the original ID or forget to carry an extra photograph. Check your bag multiple times before leaving for the exam. It is crucial to carry the required documents because failing to do so will get an applicant debarred from appearing in the CMAT 2020 exam . Do not panic if you see too many tricky questions. You will get plenty of time to solve the paper. Attempt the easier questions first as this will give you enough time to solve the trickier ones. Do not attempt all the questions unless you are sure about all the answers. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions in CMAT. It will be safe to leave few questions you find trickier than securing negative marking. Since CMAT doesn’t have sectional time limits, candidates often spend 1 hour over a section they find difficult. Applicants must avoid this at any cost. Reserve 20 to 25 minutes for the General Awareness section and divide the remaining time equally between two sections. Do not target the number of questions you want to attempt. A candidate must avoid the negative marking as much as possible. Think about how many of your attempted questions will fetch you marks. Unless you are on edge with the attempts, leave the questions you are unsure about. Have a set score in mind after browsing through the paper. Remember, whatever be your target, you have to ensure you are getting 80-85% of your answers right.

Pro-tip: Reach the exam venue well before the gate closing time to avoid any kind of inconvenience that can affect your exam.

