IIFT vs SIBM Pune – PaGaLGuY

The nation has been witnessing several evolutionary changes in the sphere of education and learning. With eminent curriculum deliverable, industrial exposure and exceptional knowledge delivery, management institutions have been gaining prominent momentum in the field of business learning.

Moreover, with diverse job positions and opportunities, students have been exposed to several career opportunities in specialised fields.

Notable institutions like the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) located in Delhi and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) located in Pune have been seen as the two most notable centres for management learning in the past few years.

However, the exceptional experience offered by both the institutions has put forward a dilemma for the students opting for a b-school. Therefore, it is necessary to compare both the centre and choose the best for further studies.

Comparison between IIFT Delhi and SIBM Pune

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) fall in the list of the top management institutes of the nation. However, aspirants always wish to know the best b-school to be targeted by them.

Have you ever wondered which of the two institutions would be worth joining in terms of better placements, salary packages, opportunities, learning, etc.? or which of the two institutions provide better learning diversity, student engagement, career networking, etc.?

Establishment, Course Detail and Ranking

SIBM was first established in the year 1978 and has been offering prominent exposure and placement results since the beginning of the foundation. On the other hand, IIFT was founded in the year 1963 with a proficient set of faculties and students.

Both the institutions have been offering an MBA degree; however, IIFT has a key focus on the international business sector.

The institutions offer a 24-month MBA programme by carrying out a selection procedure based on examinations. SIBM accepts a SNAP score whereas IIFT conducts its internal admission examination. Both the institutions occupy an eminent position in the MHRD NIRF ranking list.

The ranking list for the year 2019 saw IIFT Delhi at 24th position whereas SIBM ranked 8th. Ranking list is not the ideal comparison parameter; however, they do provide an insightful view of the ruling criteria of the campuses.

Placement and recruitments

Placement and recruitment policies play a key role while joining any business school. It is essential to compare institutions based on the placements and job positions offered to the students.

Moreover, the fee structure is often compared to the highest or average salary packages offered. This is done to provide a transparent view of the possible benefits and the investment made in the name of education.

IIFT Delhi charges a fee of Rs. 17.82 lakhs for a 24-month MBA programme. The highest salary package as estimated by Rs. 1 crore. The average and median salary packages were estimated to be Rs. 20.07 lakhs and Rs. 18.00 lakhs respectively.

On the contrary, SIBM, Pune charges a total fee of Rs. 20.35 lakhs. The highest salary package offered to the student was of Rs. 29.00 lakhs. The average and median salary packages were estimated by Rs. 17.48 lakhs and Rs. 16.25 lakhs respectively.

The figures reflect that IIFT Delhi has been a promising institution in terms of future salary packages and placements.

The other important placement details of both institutions are mentioned below.

Activities IIFT Delhi SIBM Pune Total number of students placed in the year 2019-20 279 180 Number of recruiters 98 83 New recruiters 32 28 Major recruiters Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro Technologies, Yes Bank, Piramal, Godrej, Marico, PPG Asian Paints, Citibank, Amazon, Airtel, Bajaj Auto, ABFRL, Infoedge HDFC Bank, Mahindra Comviva, Bajaj FinServ, Accenture, Société Générale, Vodafone And Others Major new recruiters Enhance Group, Export Trading Group, Aegis Resources, Paytm, Tata Global Beverages, Sam Unnati, etc. Google, Barclays, Walmart, Mindtree, Reckitt Benckiser And Others

Exposure and exchange programme

National and International collaborations help in delivering the relevant industrial exposure required for better understanding and learning. Therefore, both the institutions have been offering eminent scholarships, internship opportunities, training and student exchange programmes.

IIFT Delhi has international collaborations and offers exchange programmes for the 3rd-trimester students of the MBA course. On the other hand, SIBM Pune has collaboration with prominent foreign institutions like Arizona State University, University of Dauphine, etc. and offer insightful exchange learning.

Campus experience

IIFT Delhi is well known for organising events like TEDx, Social Awareness program (SAP), town visits, annual college fest called Quo Vadis, etc. to help in the engagement of students. Other social, cultural, sports events are also conducted for the students and faculties at regular interval.

On the other hand, SIBM help students in promoting cultural events and programs. Networking of students is made among individuals coming from different cultural background to help facilitated further learning and knowledge of diverse aspects.

IIFT Delhi, as well as SIBM, are notable institutions offering management programmes to students coming from different societal and cultural backgrounds. The curriculum has been designed to ensure prominent learning to future leaders and stakeholders.

Several factors are considered to decide which one of the two would help the students in achieving desirable results. Therefore, it is vital for aspirants to decide their key aim and choose accordingly.

To summarise, the two institutions can be compared to several other essential parameters. The following table consists of the comparative details of IIFT Delhi and SIBM Pune.

Parameters IIFT Delhi SIBM Pune Location It is located in the Qutub Institutional are in New Delhi. It is located in the Gram Lavale area, Tal Mulshi, Pune, Maharashtra region Mode of transportation The metro facility, airport and railways Railways and airport facilities Total number of courses offered 4 MBA courses 3 MBA courses offered Institution ownership Deemed Private Year of establishment 1963 1978 NIRF ’20 ranking 26 22 Course fee INR 16.25 lakh INR 17.26 lakh Examination score accepted SNAP IIFT Cut offs Round 1- 98.5 percent Round 1- 36 score Campus facilities Library Cafeteria Hostel Sports Complex Gym Hospital / Medical Facilities Wi-Fi Campus Auditorium A/C Classrooms Convenience Store Labs Library Cafeteria Hostel Sports Complex Gym Hospital / Medical Facilities Wi-Fi Campus Auditorium Convenience Store Labs

