In a year where recruiters are increasingly prioritising industry-ready talent with analytical and domain expertise, IFMR Graduate School of Business (GSB), Krea University, has announced an impressive placement season for its MBA Batch of 2024–26. The institute reported a 98% placement rate for eligible students, with the average salary standing at ₹12.68 LPA and the median salary touching ₹13 LPA. The highest package offered this season reached ₹17.22 LPA.

The placement outcomes underline IFMR GSB’s growing positioning in the BFSI, consulting, analytics, and technology recruitment landscape. Recruiters this year included marquee firms such as J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Wells Fargo, Moody’s, Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Cognizant, and Oxane Partners among others.

Strong Outcomes Across the Cohort

The institute’s placement report reflects consistent outcomes across the batch rather than concentration at the top end. The top 10 percentile of the cohort secured an average package of ₹16.76 LPA, while the top 25 percentile stood at ₹16.16 LPA. The top 50 percentile reported an average compensation of ₹14.74 LPA.

The batch comprised 280 students, with students coming from diverse academic and professional backgrounds. Commerce graduates formed the largest share at 53%, followed by Arts & Science graduates at 21% and Engineers at 20%.

A notable highlight of the cohort was its prior work exposure. The average work experience stood at 19.2 months, with students bringing experience from organisations such as Deloitte, EY, Accenture, ICICI Bank, Cognizant, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, and LTIMindtree.

This blend of fresher energy and experienced professionals appears to have played a key role in attracting recruiters across sectors.

BFSI Continues to Dominate Recruitments

IFMR GSB has historically maintained strong industry linkages in the BFSI space, and this year’s placement cycle further reinforced that reputation. Major banking and financial institutions including Barclays, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Federal Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank, and Shriram Finance participated in the final placements process.

Students were recruited for a wide range of roles including:

Global Finance & Business Management Analyst

Credit Research Analyst

Structured Finance Analyst

Commercial Banking

Model Risk Management

Corporate Analyst Development Program

Business Analytics

Associate Consultant

PMO Lead

Product Manager

The breadth of roles indicates increasing recruiter confidence in the institute’s ability to supply talent across both traditional finance and emerging analytical functions.

Summer Internships Reflect Similar Momentum

The Summer Internship Placement season for the MBA Batch of 2025–27 also recorded a 100% placement rate, with the highest stipend touching ₹1 lakh per month. The average stipend stood at ₹30,668 per month, while the median stipend was ₹25,000 per month.

The internship season saw participation from 37 companies, including 20 new recruiters, signalling expanding corporate engagement with the institution.

The BFSI sector accounted for 51% of internship offers, followed by Marketing & Others at 32%, Consulting at 9%, and IT & Analytics at 8%.

Prominent internship recruiters included J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Barclays, Deloitte, Moody’s, CRISIL, Oxane Partners, and EY.

Industry Interface Remains a Core Differentiator

Beyond placements, IFMR GSB continues to strengthen its industry immersion initiatives through its “Corporate to Campus” engagement series. Senior leaders from organisations such as J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., EY, PayPal, Mahindra Finance, Swiggy, and the World Bank Group conducted guest lectures and interactions with students during the academic year.

At a time when MBA aspirants are increasingly evaluating business schools on employability, recruiter diversity, and real-world exposure, IFMR GSB’s latest placement report positions the institute as a strong contender in the management education ecosystem, particularly for candidates aspiring to build careers in finance, analytics, consulting, and business strategy.

In today’s competitive MBA landscape, outcomes matter as much as opportunities. With strong placements, leading recruiters, and deep industry integration, IFMR GSB continues to shape professionals ready for the future of business. Applications are now open- Apply Now.

Read More