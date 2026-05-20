Aspiring management professionals looking to join one of South India’s top business schools now have limited time left to submit their applications for the MBA Programme 2026–28 at the School of Management, Shiv Nadar University (SNU Chennai).

The university has announced that the last date to apply is May 31, 2026.

Designed for ambitious students seeking a future-focused management education, the SNU Chennai MBA programme combines academic rigor, experiential learning, industry immersion, and leadership development to prepare graduates for dynamic corporate careers.

Candidates can apply online through the official admissions portal of the School of Management, SNU Chennai.

Programme Details

Programme: MBA 2026–28

MBA 2026–28 Institution: School of Management, SNU Chennai

School of Management, SNU Chennai Mode: Full-time MBA Programme

Students interested in building careers in consulting, marketing, finance, analytics, operations, entrepreneurship, and leadership roles are encouraged to apply at the earliest.

For more details and application submission, visit the official MBA admissions page: Apply Now

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