Planning to study abroad in 2025? One of the first hurdles you’ll face is proving your English proficiency. Whether it’s for university admissions or visas, tests like IELTS, TOEFL, Duolingo (DET), and PTE are almost always required.

At PaGaLGuY.com, we’ve worked with thousands of Indian students applying to universities worldwide. And one question comes up again and again: “Which English test is best for me?”

The truth is: there’s no single best test. The right choice depends on your target country, budget, test preference, and acceptance criteria. This guide will help you decide smartly.

IELTS (International English Language Testing System)

Best for: Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Europe

Cost in India (2025): ₹18,000–₹18,250

Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes

Acceptance: 11,000+ institutions worldwide

Why Indian students choose IELTS:

Safest choice for visa applications and immigration.

Trusted across almost all countries.

Available in both paper-based and computer-based formats.

If you’re still unsure about which test your university prefers, IELTS is the safest bet.

TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language)

Best for: USA, Canada, top global universities

Cost in India (2025): ₹16,900

Duration: ~2 hours

Acceptance: 13,000+ institutions across 160+ countries

Why Indian students choose TOEFL:

Strong academic focus , especially suited for U.S. universities.

Online TOEFL iBT Home Edition available if you prefer testing from home.

Globally recognized and widely respected.

If your dream schools are in the U.S. Ivy League, top publics, or Canada, TOEFL gives you an edge.

Duolingo English Test (DET)

Best for: Budget-conscious students, convenience

Cost in India (2025): $70 (₹6,000)

Duration: ~1 hour

Acceptance: 5,500+ institutions, including 95 of the top 100 U.S. universities

Why Indian students choose Duolingo:

By far the cheapest option .

Can be taken anytime from home .

Results in 48 hours —great for last-minute applications.

But a caution: While acceptance has grown massively, some universities (especially in Europe and Australia) still don’t accept Duolingo. Always confirm on the university website before relying on it.

PTE Academic (Pearson Test of English)

Best for: Australia, New Zealand, UK, Canada

Cost in India (2025): ~₹18,000

Duration: ~2 hours

Acceptance: 3,000+ institutions; popular for visa purposes

Why Indian students choose PTE:

100% computer-based ; ideal if you prefer tech-driven testing.

Fast scoring (results in ~2 days).

Strong acceptance in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK .

👉 PTE is especially useful if you’re applying for PR or work visas later.

Quick Comparison (2025)

Feature IELTS TOEFL Duolingo PTE Mode Paper / Computer Computer / Home Online (Home) Computer-based Duration 2 hr 45 min ~2 hr ~1 hr ~2 hr Cost (India) ₹18k–18.25k ₹16.9k ~₹6k ~₹18k Score Range 0–9 Bands 0–120 10–160 10–90 Acceptance 11,000+ 13,000+ 5,500+ 3,000+ Results Time 3–5 days 4–8 days 48 hours 2 days

How Indian Students Should Decide

For USA: Go for TOEFL or IELTS ; Duolingo is also widely accepted.

For Canada: IELTS is safest, though TOEFL, PTE, and Duolingo are fine for many schools.

For UK/Europe: IELTS first , with PTE and Duolingo catching up.

For Australia/New Zealand: IELTS and PTE are the most visa-friendly.

On a budget: Nothing beats Duolingo (₹6,000) .

If you prefer test centers: Pick IELTS, TOEFL, or PTE .

If you prefer home testing: Choose Duolingo or TOEFL Home Edition .

Final Thoughts

IELTS → Safest global option for both admissions and visas.

TOEFL → Strongest reputation for U.S.-focused students.

Duolingo → Cheapest and fastest, but double-check university acceptance.

PTE → Great if applying to Australia, UK, or New Zealand , especially for visas.

Expert Tip:

Before booking, don’t just look at the cheapest or fastest test. Always cross-check your target university’s website. A ₹6,000 test that isn’t accepted could cost you a whole admission cycle.

Join the PaGaLGuY Study Abroad Groups here ; and connect with thousands of fellow aspirants.

Read More