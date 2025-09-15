XIM Bhubaneswar Business Excellence Summit 2025

Xavier Institute of Managememt Bhubaneswar, (XIMB), celebrating 38 years of academic excellence, hosted the second day of its 7th Business Excellence Summit (BES) on September 14, 2025. The theme this year was “Leading at the Edge: From Uncertainty to Impact.” The event brought together leaders from different industries, along with faculty and students, to share ideas on leadership, technology, and adapting to change.

Keynote Highlights

The keynote speaker, Mr. Kamadeba Mohanty, COO of Reliance Grocery Retail & Jiomart, spoke about his journey across banking, retail, and strategy. He stressed the importance of having clarity, being agile, and making bold decisions.



His advice to students:

Build strong concepts

Welcome diversity

Use AI as an opportunity

He summed it up with a reminder: “If you’re not failing in life, you’re not truly successful.”

Session Takeaways

Session 2: Leadership in Changing Times

Ms. Sapna Mohata (NaBFID) encouraged students to trust their journey, nurture passion, and move out of their comfort zones. She highlighted that while AI can handle tasks, critical thinking will always be a human skill.

Mr. Amit Pahuja (American Express GBT) talked about leadership during uncertainty. He focused on adaptability and integrity, saying leaders should “pick the harder right over the easier wrong.”

Mr. Aroop Mohapatra (IndusInd Bank) discussed the shift in Indian banking from ATMs to mobile platforms, warning that businesses must disrupt themselves before others do.

Mr. Bhaskar Roy (Tata Sons) emphasized ethics in AI and reminded students that technology must always keep people at its center.

This session ended with a panel discussion, an interactive Q&A, and a vote of thanks.

Session 3: Innovation & Responsible AI

Dr. Bhaskar Roy (Genpact) called AI the “new normal” and suggested adding Platform as the 8th P of marketing. He stressed responsible AI and continuous learning, saying: “Humans using AI will replace those who don’t.”

Mr. Satya Swarup Das (Unisys) defined innovation as turning ideas into action. Using UPI as an example, he showed how trust, speed, and quality must be balanced.

Mr. Debasis Mohapatra (Independent Consultant) said leadership is about execution. His message was simple: start small, scale steadily, stay resilient, and lead by example.

This session also closed with a panel discussion, Q&A, and a thank-you note from the BES team.

Closing Notes

The summit wrapped up with engaging conversations on disruption, responsible AI, and leadership. Students actively joined in, reflecting on the importance of adaptability, ethics, and continuous learning.

Final remarks came from Fr. Nithin Monteiro, SJ, followed by a vote of thanks, marking the close of the 7th Business Excellence Summit at XIM Bhubaneswar.

For more details about the event and other initiatives, visit the XIM University Official Website.

Read More