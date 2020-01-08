ICAI CA Final Result 2019 to be Released on 16th and 17th Jan on icai.org

ICAI CA Final Result 2019

The CA Final Result 2019 to be released soon by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI. The result is scheduled to be out on 16th or 17th January 2020. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result on the official website of ICAI.

ICAI has conducted the exam for both the Old course & New Course. The exam was held in the month of November 2019 across the country in various exam centres.

Candidates appeared in this exam must register their email address from 13th January onward in order to check their results. The registration must be done on the official website of ICAI.

The notification link released by the ICAI on its website is official notice.

The website to get more updated details on the exam, further process needs to be done and download the result is www.icaiexam.icai.org .

The registration being done for the result is in order to provide candidate’s their individual results through the e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates appeared can also check their ICAI CA Final 2019 results through SMS as well.

Candidates appeared in the old course should type CAFNLOLD (space) six-digit roll number and candidates who have appeared in the new course should type CAFNLNEW (space) six-digit roll number and send the message to 57575- for all mobile services.

Stay tuned to Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI for more updates on the ICAI Result 2019.

Also read, ICAI CA Foundation 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="CA Final Result Nov 2019 on 16th January 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUm3ecCX-0k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More