List of companies for summer internships at JGBS
JGBS witnesses a large number of companies for summer internships every year.
Following is an exhaustive list of summer internships at JGBS for MBA 2018-20 batch
Please not that this is not an official JGBS communication in any way and is just meant for informative purpose. It is based upon the best knowledge available about summer internships at Office of Career Services, JGBS.
Total number of students in MBA 2018-20: 73
Number seeking placements through OCS: 53
Number of students who opted for summer internship (minus semester exchange students): 47
|IOCL
|Sodexo
|DMI Finance
|Delhivery
|Jindal Steel and Power Ltd
|IndiQube
|Siemens Ltd
|SPA Capital
|
Deki Electronics Ltd.
|Tenon Facility Management Pvt. Ltd
|Gibson & Hills
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|EXL Services
|DMI Finance
|NoPaperFormsSolutions
|Mirai JMAC
|Nexcuit Web Solutions
|Max Healthcare
|Ernst & Young
|ITC Fortune
|Siemens Healthcare
|Hyundai
|UltraTech Cements
|IndiaBulls Asset Management Company
|Savills
|AJIO.com
|Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.
|VSEW
|Kaushal Ferro Metals Ltd.
|TATA Motors Ltd.
|Credent Asset Management
|Godfrey Philips India Ltd.
|BP Agency
|Puma India
|Smising Bee (Own StartUp)
|Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
|PWC
|Star Fing Pvt. Ltd.
|Scientific Animations
