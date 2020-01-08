List of companies for summer internships at JGBS

JGBS witnesses a large number of companies for summer internships every year.

Following is an exhaustive list of summer internships at JGBS for MBA 2018-20 batch

Please not that this is not an official JGBS communication in any way and is just meant for informative purpose. It is based upon the best knowledge available about summer internships at Office of Career Services, JGBS.

Total number of students in MBA 2018-20: 73

Number seeking placements through OCS: 53

Number of students who opted for summer internship (minus semester exchange students): 47

IOCL Sodexo DMI Finance Delhivery Jindal Steel and Power Ltd IndiQube Siemens Ltd SPA Capital Deki Electronics Ltd. Tenon Facility Management Pvt. Ltd Gibson & Hills Kotak Mahindra Bank EXL Services DMI Finance NoPaperFormsSolutions Mirai JMAC Nexcuit Web Solutions Max Healthcare Ernst & Young ITC Fortune Siemens Healthcare Hyundai UltraTech Cements IndiaBulls Asset Management Company Savills AJIO.com Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. VSEW Kaushal Ferro Metals Ltd. TATA Motors Ltd. Credent Asset Management Godfrey Philips India Ltd. BP Agency Puma India Smising Bee (Own StartUp) Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. PWC Star Fing Pvt. Ltd. Scientific Animations

– Pavas Pandey

