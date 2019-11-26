IBPS SO Recruitment 2019: Application Close Tomorrow (26th November), Check here for Vacancies Detail and Imporatnt Dates

The IBPS SO 2019 Online Application is ending on 26 November. Those candidates who haven’t applied yet can apply through the official website of the Institute, ibps.in.

The notification has been released lately, and the application has been accepted by eligible and enthusiastic candidates. Last year, a total of 1599 vacancies were invited by IBPS for the Recruitment of staff in Specialist Officers’ cadre posts such as H.R., I.T. Officer Scale 1, Agricultural Field Officer, Marketing Officer (Scale I), Law Officers, Rajbasha Adhikaris in various public sector banks in the country.

Exam Dates

As per IBPS Calendar, the prelims exam will be conducted on 28 December and 29 December 2019, and the mains exam will be held on 25 January 2020.

IBPS SO Notification Release Date –06 November 2019

Particulars Dates · IBPS SO 2019 Registration – · 06 to 26 November 2019 · Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) – · 06 to 26 November 2019 · IBPS SO 2019 Preliminary Exam · 28 December 2019 and 29 December 2019 · Result of the Online Exam – Preliminary – · January 2020 · The download of Call letter for Main Exam – · January 2020 · IBPS SO 2019 Main Examination · 25 January 2020 · Declaration of the Result of Online Main Examination – · February 2020 · The download of call letters for an interview – · February 2020 · Conduct of an interview – · February 2020 · Provisional Allotment · -April 2020

For details regarding eligibility and other details, are advised to be checked through the official notification.

IBPS SO online application was started on 06 November and ended on 26 November 2018.

Vacancy Details

IBPS has issued the notification to the Recruitment of the 1145 Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-IX) posts such as-

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) – 20

T. Officer (Scale-I) – 76

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) – 670

Marketing Officer (Scale I) – 310

Law Officers (Scale-I) – 60

Rajbasha Adhikari’s (Scale-I) – 27

It shall act as a golden opportunity to apply online for the IBPS SO Jobs 2019 till 26 November 2019.

The selected candidates will get the job opportunity in various banks such as-

Bank of Baroda,

Bank of India,

Syndicate Bank,

Canara Bank,

Punjab National Bank and others.

These Recruitment will be online through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP SPL-IX). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for IBPS SO Posts through the IBPS Official website www.ibps.in from 06 November to 26 November 2019.

About the Exam-

IBPS SO Exam will be carried in two parts i.e., IBPS SO Preliminary Exam and IBPS SO Mains Exam.

