Punjab and Sind Bank SO Admit Card 2019 Released on psbindia.com, Steps How to Download Exam Hall Ticket Check here

The admit card for Specialist Officers in the Punjab & Sind Bank has been released on the official website. The Bank issued the notification for the recruitment of 168 specialist Officers (SO) in September 2019 at official website that is psbindia.com. Candidates who have applied for the posts open can now download the admit card from the website.

Exam Call Letter

Admit card will have all the important information like roll number, exam city and exam center. The examination will be conducted on 30th November 2019 in the different exam centers which are decided by the Punjab & Sind bank.

The bank released the admit card on the official website on 18th November 2019 and the link is now open for the candidates to download the admit card. The Punjab & Sind Bank has also flashed the information handout in English & Hindi both languages along with the scribe form for the PWD Candidates.

The information handout will have all the details related to the exam. Candidates can have sample questions for each test, duration of exam, maximum marks and number of questions in the information handout.

Procedure to Download

Candidates who have applied for the Specialist officers posts can follow the below steps to download the admit card for the selection process of Specialist officers:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website. Candidates would need to search and click on the recruitment given in the home page. They can now have access to new window or new page and then they can click on “Click here to download call letter” Candidates would need to fill the important details like registration number/roll number and password or the date of birth. Once the candidates have login successfully they can then view and download the call letter. It is advisable to take the printout of admit card for future references and entry in the examination hall.

