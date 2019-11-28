DU SOL Exams Rescheduled for May 2020 on sol.du.ac.in, Check for More Details here

DU SOL Exams Rescheduled for May 2020

The exam for the School of Open Learning (SOL) has been rescheduled by the Delhi University (DU) on Delhi High Court’s Direction. Candidates must go through the revised schedule of the exam from the official website.

This decision has been taken by the court after the petition filed by the SOL students on the implementation of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Students have asked the university to conduct the examination annually rather than bi annually.

Earlier the DU SOL 2019 first semester exam was scheduled to begin from 27th November 2019 but it has been postponed. The Delhi University have asked the SOL to conduct the exam semester wise in order to go hand in hand with the other colleges under the Delhi University.

Students can get more updates on the official website of DU SOL, https://sol.du.ac.in/ .

The choice-based credit system was being implemented under the new system by the Delhi University. Students also protested on November 11th under the banner of Krantikari Yuva Sangathan in front of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) office.

Students enrolled in SOL are protesting for the roll back of the Choice based credit system as the system needs preliminary preparation which is justified at their part because preparation is necessary before any examination.

Students says that they are not against the new implementation but as it is a last-minute decision it will surely affect their marks if they don’t get enough time to prepare for the same. And on top of that many people are also not aware of the bi annual exam as it has not been intimated prior.

Students must keep visiting the official website of DU SOL for more updates and important information.

Also read, DU SOL 2019 Result for Undergraduate Courses.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A5LSdB8L_sI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

DU SOL Exams Rescheduled for May 2020 on sol.du.ac.in, Check for More Details here was last modified:

Read More