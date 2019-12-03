IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 Released on mha.gov.in, Get Direct Link to Download here

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2019

The IB admit card 2019 for Security Assistant posts has been released by the Intelligence Bureau. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of Intelligence Bureau.

The admit card released is for the interview round. The interview round for IB Security Assistant 2019 exam is scheduled to be on 10th December 2019. The interview will be held across the country. The admit card is downloadable by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

Candidates qualifying in the Tier II exam will be able to appear for the interview round. The tier II exam was held on 29th September 2019. Candidates can download the admit card by following the below mentioned instructions.

The official website to download the IB Security Assistant 2019 Interview admit card and get all details on the examination process is www.mha.gov.in .

Steps to download IB Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official site of MHA as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “IB Admit Card 2019 link” link on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Enter the registration number and date of birth to login.

Check and download the admit card.

Make a print copy of the admit card for future reference.

The direct link to download the admit card for the interview round is here, IB Admit Card 2019 link .

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in three levels- Tier I, Tier II and Tier III. Tier III would check the spoken ability of the local language/dialect.

This recruitment exam is being carried out by the IB to fulfil the requirement of 1037 vacancies for Security Assistant/ Executive posts in the organization.

Candidates getting selected will be paid Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade Pay of Rs. 2000 (PB-1) plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Stay tuned to the Ministry of Home Affairs website for more information and latest updates.

