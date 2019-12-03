IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Professor – II Posts before 9th Dec on iasst.gov.in

IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2019

The Institute of Advanced Study in science has notified about the recruitment in their official website. The recruitment is done for the post of Assistant Professor. The candidates who are eligible and willing to apply for the post can do so from December 2, 2019. The last date to apply for the post is on December 9, 2019. The candidates are also advised to attach their original documents which are attested along with the application form.

Important Dates:

The candidates should make sure to note the following important dates:

Events Dates Starting date to submit application form December 2, 2019. Last date to submit the online application December 9, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://iasst.gov.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

Only the candidates who fulfill the following eligibility criteria will be considered qualified for the post of Assistant Professor.

Assistant Professor of Molecular Biology:

The candidates who wants to be an assistant professor in the department of molecular biology should have a degree in life science with molecular biology as a subject from any recognized college or university. The candidates should also have a working experience for minimum of 3 years.

Assistant Professor of Plant Taxonomy:

In order to become an assistant professor in the department of plant taxonomy the candidates should be a degree holder in the field of Botany with specialization in plant taxonomy. The candidates should have minimum 3 years’ experience of doctoral research in the field of plant taxonomy.

Assistant Professor of Molecular Microbial Ecology:

The candidate should be PhD in micro biology or ecology to be qualified for the post of Molecular Microbial ecology. The candidate should have 3 years working experience or 3 years’ experience of research in the field of microbial ecology.

The candidates with the following eligibility criteria can apply for the post of assistant professor.

