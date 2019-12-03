ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2019 to be Released this month on itbp.com

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2019: Candidates can download the admit card to be released this month on itbp.com.

    ITBP Tradesman Admit Card 2019

    Indo Tibetan Border Police Force will lead the test for the Constable Tradesman test in the 4th week of December 2019, and that the ITBP tradesman hall ticket will be accessible for download, says a notice shared via web-based social media.

    The notice which has been shared a few times via social media peruses ” all candidates of ITBP tradesman constable 2017 recruitment who are eligible for the written test are hereby informed that the written test of tradesman constable recruitment is expected to be conducted by the 4th week of December 2019”. It further says, “Admit card containing venue, date and time of the composed test will be downloaded on www.itbp.com“.

    It has not been found out yet concerning who has discharged this notice. There is an ITBP content watermark on it however that doesn’t affirm its validness. Until ITBP themselves distribute test date and hall ticket notice, no other date can be viewed as evident.

    The greatest warning in this notice is that it says that the admit card will be accessible for download at itbp.com, yet there is no such site of the police force. It may be noticed that the official site of ITBP is itbpolice.nic.in, and all its enrollment-related updates are distributed at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

    ITBP Tradesman recruitment advertisement was released to fill a total of 303 vacancies.

    • Tailor- 19 posts
    • Gardener- 38 posts
    • Cobbler- 27 posts
    • Water carrier- 95 posts
    • Safai karamchari- 33 posts
    • Cook-55 posts
    • Washer man- 25 posts
    • Barber- 11 posts

    Applications were welcomed in the year 2017 from August 8 to September 7. If not December 2019, then at least in January 2020 the wait of candidates may come to an end, lastly, the admit cards will be discharged and the test will be held.

    Selection rounds:

    First-round Height Bar Test Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard test, Trade test
    Second-round Written test

    Merit list will be drawn based on marks acquired in trade test and written test. The third stage will be document verification. The final selection will be subject to qualifying the rounds.

