How to register for Welingkar Distance Learning MBA Admission 2020?

Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai was established in 1977 and is one of the top private B-schools to provide education in management. Not only that, it has one of the remarkable opportunities which allows candidates to pursue distance education as well.

The institute offers efficient learning through Hybrid mode in Post Diploma program in Management. The timing and admission of this distance education is flexible and more frequent and allows students to submit for admission all year long. There are 4 batches of distance learning MBA programs offered in the months of – January, April, July and October.

Eligibility Criteria:

A candidate graduating from a recognized university in India.

A candidate graduating from any International University which is affiliated with IGNOU/UGC/AIU/state universities or renowned associations such as AMBA, AACSB, or EQUIS.

It is not mandatory for a candidate to take an entrance exam or a GD.

Application form:

Distance learning MBA programs are done either through online or by person. There are three options available to opt for application form –

Get into the page welingkaronline.org, the institute’s official website and fill in the application form.

The application form can be purchased directly from the institution by paying Rs. 500/-

Creating a demand draft in the name of “Welingkar Institute of Management” through post which requires Rs. 550/-.

Documents needed:

The Gazetted officer signed the Graduation or Provisional Certificate or Final Exam Marksheet.

Passport size photographs – 2 copies.

Employment or Experience Certificate (if demanded).

If the candidate is filling online, he/she has to submit the application form in the institution along with the given documents and course fee prescribed. It has to addressed to –

Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research

Lakshmi Napoo Road, Opp. Matunga,

Gymkhana, Matunga (C.R.) Mumbai – 400 019

Important Dates and Events:

Availability of Online Application Form – December, 2019

Application Last Date – 3 rd week of March, 2020

Result Declaration of the Selected – Last week of March, 2020

Batch Commencement – 31st April, 2020

Welingkar Distance Learning MBA Fee Structure

Distance MBA program (PGDM-HB) – Rs. 61,000

Distance MBA program (PGDM-HB) with PCP – Rs. 64,600

There are certain flexibility a candidate can avail for such as –

Paying online with Debit or Credit Card or Net Banking system, using Demand Draft or paying in the cash counter in the institute.

A candidate can choose to pay the fees like Rs. 33,500 and Rs. 32,500 in annual installments twice.

There is also a cancellation option available. The deductible fee will be based on the dates of cancellation after admission –

Within 1-15 days – 10%

Within 16-30 days – 20%

Within 31-45 days – 50%

After 45 days – 100%

For the candidates applying from international countries, a course fee of $2,000 is to be paid. In INR, it is Rs. 1,20,000.

Courses offered:

It is a course offered for 2 years in PGDM-HB program which can be completed by maximum 2 years. An 11 months course is also offered by the institute for the distance PGDM program. There are 16 specializations offered by Welingkar Institute –

Marketing Finance Human Resource Operations Supply Chain E-Business International Business Retail Rural and Agribusiness Banking, Investment and Insurance Healthcare Services Excellence Hospitality Advertising and Media General Management Travel and Tourism

Welingkar Institute of Management offers extreme flexibility and also dual courses for the candidates who want to opt for those.

