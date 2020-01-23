How to prepare for XIMB GD-PI round?

The Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar (XIMB) is one of the top management colleges in India. XIMB is a XAMI member and accepts CAT/GMAT/XAT score as a prerequisite for the MBA admissions.

Getting selected for the second stage of the admission process of this college is not easy because the cut-offs for various entrance tests revolve around 90 percentile. So, if you are shortlisted for appearing in the GD-PI stage of XIMB, you are already amongst the best candidates.

But how shall you prepare for the GD/PI rounds, you might wonder often. Find out what XIMB looks for in a candidate and how can you prepare for the GD and PI rounds of this college.

What does XIMB look for in a candidate?

An applicant’s proficiency in the basic aptitude is already reflected in the candidate’s CAT/XAT/GMAT score. The GD-PI round tests the other skills like communication, teamwork, reasoning, presentation, etc for the MBA program in XIMB.

According to the Dean of Academics of XIMB, Dr Subhajyoti Ray, the following qualities must be in an MBA aspirant:

The applicant must be ethical.

The candidate must have high values.

The candidate must portray good communication skills.

Preparation Tips: Group Discussion

A candidate must be aware of what is happening in his/her surroundings.

Read newspapers daily as the questions for WAT and GD-PI are often based on current events. This will also help you to quote facts and numbers in your GD.

The Group Discussion topics of XIMB are usually conventional. Some of the topics that to prepare for the GD can be of recent events of national and international importance, social issues, national economy-related topics like the slowdown, new budget and technology.

The GD topic can be abstract as well. Prepare some of the topics that were given in the previous years’ GD.

Be confident while speaking. Practising in front of a mirror boosts confidence.

The time given for the GD is generally around 8 to 9 minutes. Do not shout and rush to start the GD if you haven’t thought well.

Start the GD only if you have composed arguments or you genuinely know a lot about the topic.

Preparation Tips: Personal Interview

Be genuine with your answers, especially when the question is directed on your opinions.

Do not prepare answers to the general question written on various websites. The panellists are experts and they will know if an answer is not genuine.

The whole concept of PI is to get to know a candidate and how well he/she can perform under pressure. An applicant must know all the details mentioned in her/his CV.

Revise the topics of your undergraduate/master’s degree. A candidate is also expected to know about the subjects he/she has read.

Be articulate. The panellists expect you to demonstrate that you are someone who thinks before speaking. So if you need some time to formulate an answer, ask the panellists to provide you a minute.

Always be polite with your answers. Sport a smile even when you find the interview not going the way you wanted. The panellists try to put you under pressure to test your presence of mind.

XIMB GD-PI Selection Process

Applicants for the second stage of admission will be shortlisted based on the Sectional and Overall cut-off scores. The selected candidates will have to appear for the WAT-GD-PI rounds in and of the listed cities. The WAT, GD-PI will be held in Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. The final merit list will be published by the first week of April 2020 after adding up the following component scores:

Admission Test Scores (CAT, XAT, GMAT, NMAT, X-GMT)

Writing Ability Test

Group Discussion

Personal Interview

Past academic records

Relevant Work Experience and other relevant factors if required.

XIMB MBA Programmes

The XIMB offers the following MBA programmes:

MBA in Business Management MBA in Human Resource Management MBA in Rural Management MBA in Urban Management and Governance MBA in Sustainability Management Executive MBA in Business Management Executive MBA Business Analytics PGP in HRM for Working Executives