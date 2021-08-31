Honing Future Leaders: MBA at Dev Bhoomi School of Business Management

John Maxwell said ‘Leaders should be close enough to relate to others but far enough ahead to motivate them’. Instilling said qualities of networking and leadership among the students, Dev Bhoomi Group of Institutions aims to give students the opportunities that make them adept in all the industry-specific skills. With a glorious legacy of more than 16 years, the Dev Bhoomi Group of Institutions offer stellar management courses under the umbrella of the Dev Bhoomi School of Business Management. Situated in the calm environment of Dehradun, the school offers coming-of-age opportunities for students to excel in the realm of corporate. With a range of specializations that suit the contemporary demands of the industry, the MBA program offered at DBSBM demands an exact curriculum, which is moderated by the expert set of faculty. The ultimate goal of the school is not to only hone industry adept individuals but also to enhance their perspective towards life and make them better human beings. Thereby, the idea remains to constantly strive for the betterment of society through imparting quality education.

Why DBSBM?

Being one of the best MBA colleges in Dehradun, there are multiple reasons why DBSBM should be the first choice for MBA aspirants. Here are some accurate reasons for you to choose DBSBM MBA:

Immersive Curriculum

The curriculum offered at DBSBM is structured in a way that it offers an immersive and experiential approach to learning. The school offers a comprehensive pedagogy that maintains a due balance between theory and practice. Therefore, the students get exposure to varied fields and nuances of the field of management.

Bridging Gap Between Industry and Academia

Through varied bridge initiatives, the students get the perfect learning of industry practices along with academic theories. Be it the seminars, field visits, mock case studies, or guest lectures, the holistic amalgamation with industry is guaranteed through these initiatives.

Expert Set of Faculty

The faculty at DBSBM are well-established scholars and academicians. They have a wide pool of research as their backing and they inhabit a diverse set of knowledge of the subject. Thus, the DBSBM classroom becomes transformational in every way.

Holistic Career Assistance

The DBSBM fraternity provides 360-degree assistance in the overall career development of the students. Thereon, there is a dedicated Corporate Research Centre that ensures that students land up a worthwhile internship and later a landmark job as well.

Thriving Diversity

Housing students from all parts of India, the DBSBM campus is a budding hub of diversity. The campus offers a varied array of multicultural experiences to students to get learning from real-life experiences.

MBA at DBSBM

There is a range of MBA options to choose from at DBSBM. The students can opt for a general MBA and then can venture into the multitude of specializations or opt to pursue a specialized MBA.

MBA

An integrated two-year program, MBA at DBSBM has been curated in a manner that students enter as budding learners and exit the course as adept industry professionals. The specializations offered under this program are aligned with the present demands of the industry. There are in all eight specializations, namely, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, International Business, Information Technology, Agri-Business.

MBA in Big Data Analytics

Data Analytics is one of the most budding fields which is highly in demand. With this specialized MBA degree in Big Data Analytics, the students become adept in data mining and analyzing data trends to make effective business solutions. With the best pedagogical methods, the students get the opportunity to become leading professionals in the realm of data analytics.

MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

The means of production has increased rapidly in the recent present, the very fact that pandemic posed numerous challenges in the realm of production, highlights the immense potentiality that the field of supply chain management entails. This course imparts a thorough knowledge of logistics, inventory management, project management, and material handling.

MBA in Innovation Entrepreneurship and Venture Development

Prioritizing the importance of innovation and venture development in building up an entrepreneurial venture, this two-year program aims to enhance how an individual handles and manages any entrepreneurial venture.

Apart from these cutting-edge advantages, the DBSBM also offers exemplary placements. In a class of 2020, out of 60 plus recruiters the highest CTC offered was 12 LPA and the average CTC 4 LPA. Some of the leading recruiters were Tech Mahindra, ITC, Vivo, JustDial, CapGemini, among many others.

The remarkable placements, holistic pedagogy, and thriving diversity make DBSBM the best choice for MBA aspirants.

Admissions are closing soon for the year 2021, to apply or for more information about the programs at DBSBM, click here.

Read More