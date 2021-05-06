Highest CTC Touched 25.6 LPA – A Glance at GIM’s Placement Stats & SIP Report 2020-2021

Goa Institute of Management has secured its place among the top 15 private business schools in the country. With programs known for their intensity which are designed to equip the students to face workplaces dotted with excellent performers and achievers, a GIM graduate is supposed to be a multi-tasking individual, a leader, team worker and a change maker. With acute importance given to a multi faceted development programme including summer internships, social responsibilities GIM saw a successful round of placements in the grey year of 2020-21.

The placement committee at GIM remains focussed on helping participants find their true career passions and maximise pre determined goals.

PGDM and the two specialisations of PGDM-BDA and PGDM-HCM saw a consistent growth in the placement channel, attracting various MNCs and also seeing successful rounds of summer internships as well.

PGDM

Summer internships saw successful participation of the students. The GIM Alumni Association has instituted a gold medal for the Best Summer Project.

Hosting a summer internship program in the economic famine period of the pandemic, GIM had 54 recruiters including 27 first time recruiters by the likes of Optum, Signify, GEP, Arcesium, Asian Paints Ltd., CRIF, ITC Limited, Ernst & Young, Aditya Birla Capital and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The highest stipend offered for the summer internship was 85000.

Over 70 industry leaders and pioneers made a total of 256 offers to a talented pool of 240 students.

The year saw an increase of 12% in the average salary to 11.72 LPA and a median salary of 11.4 LPA. Despite all the economic hurdles, the institute saw a boost in these metrics.

The marketing jobs saw consistent growth with companies like Puma, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and IBM giving healthy job offers with the average CTC of 11.7 LPA and highest of 24 LPA.

The finance sector caught the attention of a number of banks by the likes of Axis Bank, HDFC bank, HSBC bank, Barclays etc. with the average salary of 11.87 LPA and the highest being 25.6 LPA.

Infosys, Deloitte, IBM and Godrej were the top recruiters in Human Resources and average CTC was 11.42 LPA with the highest being 24 LPA.

Accenture, DIAGEO, and Vedanta recruited for ITES/Operations with an average salary of 11.78 LPA and the highest CTC was 24 LPA.

There were a number of new relations made with the recruiters like BMW, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zycus and a number of other companies. All in all, the recruitment cycle was more than successful, considering the economic hurdles posed by the pandemic.

PGDM-BDA

The summer internship was again a successful one with 49 recruiters including 29 first time recruiters. The top recruiters included the likes of Flipkart, HDFC Bank, Johnson &Johnson, Maersk, McKinsey & Co., Mondelez, International, NatWest Group, NetApp, Philips.

The highest stipend offered for the SIP was 1.2 Lacs per month which was a very healthy sum considering the fact the course offers a 5-month full time summer internship with corporates from various domains.

The batch saw 100 percent placements with every student receiving healthy salaries. The average CTC was 12.25 LPA and the median being 11.2 LPA which is considered healthy in terms of Big Data Analytics.

The highest salary offered was 16 LPA with some of our students receiving good pre placement offers from their summer internship companies.

The top recruiters included Flipkart, TATA motors, TATA Capital, Deloitte, HSBC Bank and Johnson and Johnson.

PGDM- HCM

The placements of HCM programme students are handled by a committee of students which work under the supervision of the faculty in-charge for the placements.

The PGDM-HCM batch secured 100 percent summer internships for the batch of 62 students.

A good number of students achieved placement via the pre placement offer given to them by the summer internship companies based on their performances.

There were a total of 20 recruiters for the SIP program along with 10 new recruiters. The top recruiters included the likes of ACCESS Health International, Bosch, Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic India, Nanavati Hospital, Saama Technologies, Stryker, Terumo, Wipro GE Healthcare and ZS Associates.

The highest stipend offered for the SIP programme was 75, 000 per month.

Healthcare sector offers some of the most challenging yet rewarding careers to management professionals, within only 6 years of the inception of this course, the highest salary offered was 25 LPA with an average CTC of 10.1 LPA.

The top 10 percent of the students had an average salary of 16.2 L.

The top recruiters for this placement cycle included Infosys, Bosch, Johnson and Johnson and Terumo

Thus, all in all, GIM showcased more than promising results in the year 2019-21 which was amidst the pandemic where there was a severe cash crunch. They were successful in hosting an entire Summer Internship Program in the pandemic times with 100 percent students getting recruited with healthy stipends. There was a huge growth in the new relations that were formed with a number of companies. This shows the confidence the companies are putting on this institute. Hence, GIM continues to show promising results for yet another academic year.

