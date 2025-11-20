JAGSoM PGDM and MBA Programs

When it comes to management education in India, few institutions bring together global accreditation, experiential learning, and career readiness as effectively as the Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM). With campuses in Bengaluru and Greater Mumbai, and a legacy of over three decades, JAGSoM continues to shape professionals who are future-ready, socially responsible, and globally competitive.

A Legacy of Excellence with Global Recognition

Named after Padma Bhushan Dr. Jagdish Sheth, globally renowned thought leader and Professor at Emory University, JAGSoM stands among India’s top-ranked business schools and is one of the few AACSB-accredited institutions worldwide – a distinction earned by fewer than 6% of business schools globally.

• Bengaluru Campus: Offers the AICTE-approvedPGDM Program certified by AIU as equivalent to MBA

• Greater Mumbai Campus: Offers the MBA program under Vijaybhoomi University (UGC-approved).

In the QS Global Rankings 2026, JAGSoM is recognized:

• Top 151+ globally in Marketing & Analytics

• Top 201+ globally in Finance & Management

It also ranks #13 among private B-Schools in India and #2 in Bengaluru (Business Today 2026), and is Top 10 in India’s Private B-Schools by Education World.

Distinctive Learning Experience Across Campuses

Whether pursued at the Bengaluru or Mumbai campus, JAGSoM’s management programs share a common academic philosophy rooted in personalized learning, experiential pedagogy, and career readiness. Both the PGDM and MBA pathways are designed to develop future-ready professionals who are equipped to lead in a technology-driven and globally connected business environment. The emphasis is on customizable learning journeys, industry immersion, and holistic personal development, supported by strong corporate networks and global academic collaborations.

Program Highlights

Bespoke & Flexible Curriculum that allows students to shape their learning based on their career goals and interests.

AI-Integrated Coursework that blends management fundamentals with data analytics, digital transformation, and emerging business models.

Experiential Learning Approach, including Industry Internship Program, Live Corporate Projects, Research Incubation & Innovation Problem-Solving Assignments, Social Immersion and Community Impact Projects, Leadership & Personality Development through structured workshops, outbound activities, and continuous mentoring.

Strong Industry Integration that shapes career outcomes in high-growth domains such as Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, and HR.

A Holistic Campus Environment promotes creativity, collaboration, and well-rounded personal growth.

Fee Structure:

PGDM – ₹17.5 Lakhs (incl. hostel)

MBA – ₹12L + hostel Fees (Outstation) / ₹10L + hostel Fees (Maharashtra quota).

Career Outcomes that Inspire Confidence

The 2023–25 placement season marked a milestone for JAGSoM, reflecting growing recruiter trust and high ROI.

• Placement Rate: 97%

• Average CTC: ₹10.32 LPA

• Highest CTC (Domestic): ₹20 LPA

• Highest CTC (Overall): ₹51.38 LPA

• Top Sectors: IT & ITES (42%), BFSI (24%), Consulting (18%), Retail (12%)

Top Recruiters include Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Classic Legends, Oracle India, Schneider Electric, Wipro, Zepto, Virtusa, Swiggy, GoKwik, and Informatica.

Comparative Overview of JAGSoM PGDM/MBA Specializations

1. Marketing

Curriculum Highlights

The Marketing area offers a comprehensive curriculum encompassing consumer insight, brand strategy, digital marketing, analytics, and sales management. It builds student capabilities in branding, e-commerce, and B2B marketing, preparing future-ready marketers to drive growth through data-driven, customer-centric, and innovative marketing strategies across diverse industries.

Career Paths

Brand & Communications

B2B Marketing

Digital Marketing

Retail Marketing

Typical Roles

Brand Manager

Digital Marketing Analyst

E-Commerce Strategist

Growth Marketing Associate

Key Account Manager

2. Finance

Curriculum Highlights

The Finance area prepares students for high-impact roles across the financial services ecosystem by integrating strong analytical foundations with real-world application. The curriculum is designed to build expertise in accounting, corporate finance, investments, valuation, and banking, while providing exposure to cutting-edge tools for risk management and financial analytics.

Career Paths

Banking

Capital Markets

Asset & Wealth Management

Corporate Finance

Typical Roles

Banking Associate / Relationship Manager

Equity / Credit Research Analyst

Portfolio / Wealth Manager

Financial Operations Analyst

Corporate Finance Associate

3. Business Analytics

Curriculum Highlights

Data Visualization, BI & Predictive Analytics • Digital Transformation Strategy & AI for Business • Product Management using data-driven decision-making • Tools: Excel, SQL, Python, Tableau

Career Paths

Business Analytics & Data Science

Digital Transformation Strategy

Product & Growth Analytics

Typical Roles

Business Analyst

Data Strategist

Product Manager (Tech Focus)

Digital Consultant

Analytics Manager

Project Manager

4. Human Resource Management (HRM)

Curriculum Highlights

The Human Resources area offers a comprehensive curriculum spanning HR analytics, workforce planning, organizational development, and change management. It builds student capabilities in talent strategy, learning and leadership design, and preparing future-ready HR professionals to enhance employee experience and organizational effectiveness. The program equips students to leverage data-driven insights and innovative HR technologies to drive strategic talent decisions and enable agile, high-performing workplaces.

Career Paths

Talent Strategy

Organization Development & Design

HR Analytics

Employee Experience

Typical Roles

HR Business Partner

Talent Acquisition Lead

People Analytics Consultant

Employee Experience Manager

OD Specialist

Admissions Process:

Eligibility:

• Bachelor’s degree (10+2+3/4) with minimum 50% marks.

• Final-year students eligible to apply.

Accepted Exams: CAT, XAT, CMAT, GMAT, NMAT, MAT, and JAGMAT.

Selection Process:

1. Online Application & Profile Shortlisting

2. Admission Selection Process (ASP): Simulation + Personal Interview

3. Final selection based on entrance score, ASP performance, academic diversity, work experience, and gender balance.

Why Students Choose JAGSoM

Dual-Campus Advantage: Choose between the AICTE-approved PGDM (Bengaluru) and UGC-approved MBA (Mumbai).

Global Recognition: AACSB-accredited; among the world’s top-ranked B-Schools.

Strong ROI: Average CTC ₹10.32 LPA; 97% placement rate.

Personalized Learning and Experiential Pedagogy.

Social Impact Orientation: Signature initiative Kanyathon (#RunForHer).

The JAGSoM Edge

JAGSoM’s dual-campus model allows students to choose the path that best fits their ambitions – a globally benchmarked PGDM in Bengaluru, or a multidisciplinary MBA in Mumbai. Both share a mission to nurture future-ready professionals who combine business acumen with purpose and adaptability.

Admissions Open for PGDM & MBA 2026 – 28

Start your application at https://admissions.jagsom.edu.in/apply-for-pgdm-2026/

