TAPMI MBA Admissions 2026–28

In a world driven by innovation, ethics, and adaptability, the T. A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, continues to stand tall as one of India’s premier B-schools. Known for its rigorous academics, experiential learning, and leadership-driven pedagogy, TAPMI’s MBA programs are designed to create professionals who not only understand business — but redefine it.

Why TAPMI?

What sets TAPMI apart is its holistic approach to management education. Admissions to TAPMI’s MBA programs are not based solely on test scores or academic qualifications. The institute looks beyond numbers, emphasizing a candidate’s motivation, attitude, and ability to contribute meaningfully to a collaborative learning environment.

TAPMI seeks individuals who combine academic excellence with integrity, adaptability, and leadership potential. Students with intellectual curiosity, social awareness, and a commitment to ethical business practices find themselves thriving in TAPMI’s vibrant ecosystem. The focus is clear — to nurture resilient, innovative, and globally minded leaders ready to make a difference.

Programs that Cater to Every Aspiration

TAPMI offers a diverse range of MBA programs, ensuring that each student finds a curriculum that aligns with their career goals and interests:

Master of Business Administration (MBA – Core) A flagship program that equips students with a robust foundation in management and leadership across domains.

MBA – Banking and Financial Services (BKFS) Specially curated for those passionate about the financial world, offering in-depth exposure to banking, capital markets, and risk management.

MBA – Human Resource Management (HRM) Focused on developing future-ready HR professionals capable of leading people strategies in a dynamic business environment.

MBA – International Business (IB) Designed for those aspiring to work in global markets, the program blends international business concepts with cross-cultural management insights.

MBA – Marketing A program that builds creative strategists and customer-centric marketers ready to drive brand growth and innovation.

MBA – Technology Management (offered at TAPMI Bengaluru) A unique program integrating management education with hands-on technology exposure. Students engage with live projects in leading IT hubs and learn from industry experts and research-driven faculty.

MBA – Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Co-taught with the Manipal School of Information Sciences, this program merges AI, machine learning, and business analytics to shape tech-savvy business leaders of tomorrow.

Each program spans two years (six trimesters) and combines academic rigour with real-world application through case studies, internships, and live projects.

Scholarships that Empower Potential

TAPMI firmly believes that financial constraints should never stand in the way of merit. The institute offers scholarships worth up to ₹6 crores, ensuring that deserving candidates receive the support they need.

Dr Ramdas Pai Scholarship for Excellence in Academics and Practice 100% Course Fee Waiver: A complete waiver of the course fee for selected candidates.

(Note: Refundable Caution Deposit, Lifetime Alumni Membership Fee, Hostel Fees, and other declared fees must be borne by the student.)

Number of Scholarships Available: 20 scholarships for the Batch 2026–28. Dr Ramdas Pai Scholarship for Economically Weaker Section Students 100% course fee waiver for 10 deserving candidates from economically weaker backgrounds.

Requires a CAT/XAT/GMAT percentile of 85 and a gross annual family income below ₹8 lakh. Dr Ramdas Pai Scholarship for Achievers Awarded to top-performing students after the first year, recognizing consistent academic excellence.

Beneficiaries must achieve a CGPA of 7.0 or above. Dr Ramdas Pai Future Innovators Scholarship 10% course fee waiver for all students in the inaugural batches of MBA–Technology Management and MBA–AI & Data Science, encouraging innovation and technological excellence.

Through these scholarships, TAPMI reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity, merit, and leadership development.

TAPMI MBA Admissions 2026: How to Apply

2026–28 batch are now open through the official portal . Applications for theare now open through the

Candidates are strongly advised to use only this authorized platform to avoid fraudulent websites.

Minimum Eligibility:

A graduate degree with at least 50% marks from a recognized university.

Final-year students may apply, provided they meet the minimum requirement upon graduation.

Specific eligibility for MBA:

1. (Core Program) MBA

Acceptable entrance exams: CAT, XAT, or GMAT

Cut-off percentiles:

90 percentile for candidates with less than 11 months of work experience 80 percentile for candidates with 12–23 months of work experience

Applicants with over 24 months of work experience are shortlisted based on their overall profile.

2. MBA in Technology Management

A minimum of two years of work experience is preferred.

Candidates should demonstrate a strong interest and intent to pursue a career in the technology domain.

3. MBA in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Applicants must hold a BE/ B.Tech degree in Computer Science, AI, ML, Data Science, or related fields.

A minimum of two years of work experience is preferred; however, fresh graduates are also eligible to apply.

TAPMI MBA Admissions 2026–28 :

Admission Process

The admission process outlined below applies commonly to all MBA programs.

Each program may include additional selection components based on specific requirements.

Shortlisting and merit lists are prepared separately for each program.

Being shortlisted or selected for one program does not ensure selection for another, even if the candidate has applied to multiple programs.

Stage I: Shortlisting

Accepted Entrance Exams:

CAT 2025, XAT 2026, GMAT (Jan 1, 2021 – Jan 31, 2026), and NMAT by GMAC (for sectoral programs).

TAPMI considers the highest score across tests for evaluation.

Shortlisting Criteria

Beyond entrance test percentiles, TAPMI adopts a holistic evaluation process. Candidates are assessed on academic performance, work experience, extracurricular achievements, social involvement, leadership traits, and diversity.

The cut-offs may vary slightly each year depending on applicant profiles.

Stage II: GD-WAT-PI Process

Shortlisted candidates undergo the second stage, which includes:

Group Discussion (GD)

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Personal Interview (PI)

These assessments help TAPMI identify individuals who demonstrate analytical thinking, clarity of purpose, communication skills, and collaborative ability.

Final Selection

The final merit list is based on multiple parameters with the following indicative weightages:

Component Weightage Entrance Test (CAT/XAT/GMAT/NMAT) 35% Academic Performance 15% GD/WAT/PI 45% Gender Diversity & Extracurriculars 5%

TAPMI also offers Fast-Track Admits for exceptional candidates. These applicants, recognized for their leadership potential and outstanding profiles, may receive admission offers within 48–72 hours of their interview.

NRI and International Applicants

TAPMI welcomes global diversity and accepts applications from NRI, NRI-sponsored, Foreign Nationals, and OCI candidates .

Eligibility remains consistent, with GMAT being mandatory for international applicants and IELTS (score 5.0 or above) required where applicable.

The admissions process mirrors that for Indian applicants, with profile-based shortlisting and online application submission.

Program Fees

For Indian candidates, the tuition fee for all programs is ₹9.75 lakh per year , with a refundable caution deposit and additional membership fees.

NRI and foreign candidates pay USD 18,000 per year.

Important Dates to Remember

Application Opens: October 18, 2025

Application Closes: December 29, 2025

GD/WAT/PI Rounds: February–March 2026

Final Selection List: April 10, 2026 (Tentative)

Program Commencement: June/July 2026 (Tentative)

GD and PI rounds will be held across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, and Manipal.

The TAPMI Advantage

TAPMI’s MBA programs are more than just degrees — they are transformational experiences that prepare students for success in a complex and evolving business world.

With its legacy of academic excellence, strong industry connect, and global reputation, TAPMI continues to inspire the next generation of business leaders who lead with vision, integrity, and impact.

Admissions are open for the MBA programs for the year 2026.

